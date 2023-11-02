Plans submitted for new sushi takeaway in Ellon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plans submitted for new sushi takeaway in Ellon

The business will be based at the Balmacassie Commercial Centre if approved.

By Ellie Milne
Balmacassie Commercial Centre in Ellon
The new takeaway would be based at Balmacassie Commercial Centre in Ellon. Image: Google Maps.

A new sushi takeaway business could soon be opened in Ellon if plans are approved.

Planning permission has been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council to transform a unit at the Balmacassie Commercial Centre into a takeaway restaurant.

The proposals state the unit will be used as a kitchen for the preparation of cold food products.

The business plans to sell sushi dishes which will be available for pre-order and collection by customers.

Unit three of the Balmacassie Commercial centre is included as the location of the sushi takeaway in the documents.

It is currently empty and available to let.

Does Ellon need another takeaway?

The self-contained site in the Aberdeenshire town, located off the A948 near Tesco and Brewdog, is privately owned and includes nine commercial units in total.

The potential sushi business would be located in an almost 260-square foot building which was previously home to a north-east photography business.

Permission is being sought to change the use of the space from a studio into a takeaway.

The Environmental Health Service has already considered the plans and have no objection to the proposal.

Plans submitted for another takeaway in Ellon last year were met with concerns from residents that the town was becoming a “super fast food takeaway highway”.

One objector wrote to the council saying the town needed small businesses and market traders with a “variety of goods” rather than another take-out food business.

However, council planners argued the addition of the takeaway would add to Ellon’s footfall and increase local employment.

Ellon residents ‘miss Casa Salvatore’ and want food and drink scene to match Inverurie’s — but what are the suggested changes?

All the latest planning stories

