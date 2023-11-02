Plans submitted for new sushi takeaway in Ellon

A new sushi takeaway business could soon be opened in Ellon if plans are approved.

Planning permission has been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council to transform a unit at the Balmacassie Commercial Centre into a takeaway restaurant.

The proposals state the unit will be used as a kitchen for the preparation of cold food products.

The business plans to sell sushi dishes which will be available for pre-order and collection by customers.

Unit three of the Balmacassie Commercial centre is included as the location of the sushi takeaway in the documents.

It is currently empty and available to let.

Does Ellon need another takeaway?

The self-contained site in the Aberdeenshire town, located off the A948 near Tesco and Brewdog, is privately owned and includes nine commercial units in total.

The potential sushi business would be located in an almost 260-square foot building which was previously home to a north-east photography business.

Permission is being sought to change the use of the space from a studio into a takeaway.

The Environmental Health Service has already considered the plans and have no objection to the proposal.

Plans submitted for another takeaway in Ellon last year were met with concerns from residents that the town was becoming a “super fast food takeaway highway”.

One objector wrote to the council saying the town needed small businesses and market traders with a “variety of goods” rather than another take-out food business.

However, council planners argued the addition of the takeaway would add to Ellon’s footfall and increase local employment.