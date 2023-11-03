Domestic abuser gets life for savage murder of Aberdeen woman Jacqueline Kerr

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Domestic abuser gets life for savage murder of Aberdeen woman Jacqueline Kerr

Christopher Cook must serve at least 20 years behind bars after carrying out a "brutal and sustained" assault on the 54-year-old support worker.

By Dave Finlay
Christopher Cook murdered Jacqueline Kerr. Image: DC Thomson/Family handout

An Aberdeen domestic abuser who murdered his partner in her own home and claimed “she deserved it” was jailed for life today.

A judge ordered that Christopher Cook should serve a minimum of 20 years in prison following the killing of Jacqueline Kerr, who died from head and neck injuries at her flat in Sunnyside Road, Aberdeen.

Lord Weir told Cook, 44, that he had committed “what can only have been a brutal and sustained assault upon her with tragic and fatal consequences”.

The judge said he would have imposed a minimum jail term of 24 years on Cook if he had been convicted of the offence after a trial.

Cook, of no fixed abode, earlier admitted murdering the 54-year-old support worker for children with learning difficulties on January 15 this year.

Police outside Jacqueline Kerr’s home on Sunnyside Road in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

He fatally assaulted the victim by repeatedly inflicting blunt force trauma to her head and body by means to the prosecutor unknown.

The victim was found to have sustained a brain injury of a type typically seen in deaths resulting from a road traffic collision or a fall from height.

The offence was aggravated by involving the abuse of his partner or former partner and by Cook being on bail, having been freed at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on November 18 last year.

The court heard that following the attack on his victim Cook sent a message to an acquaintance stating: “I’ve killed that bird.”

Advocate depute Shanti Maguire said Cook and Ms Kerr had been in what was described as “an on/off relationship since about February/March 2022”.

But in June last year Cook turned violent and grabbed her by the hair, dragged her to the ground and hit her on the arms, body and face.

The victim told a friend that she was assaulted because she would not tell Cook that she loved him.

Christopher Cook murdered Jacqueline Kerr at a property on Sunnyside Road, Aberdeen.

She later told her friend: “It’s getting scary now. I’ll have to watch my back to stay safe.”

The victim’s body was found after police forced entry to her home and found her with significant head and facial injuries.

Cook was later stopped in a car and was heard shouting “check the CCTV, she deserved it”.

Police arrived to find him being restrained by witnesses in the Bridge of Don area.

Defence counsel Michael Anderson KC said of Cook: “He has worked all his adult life. He has a minimal record of previous convictions.”

He said Cook continued to enjoy the support of his two daughters and a former partner.

Mr Anderson said Cook had found recounting the events of the murder to a social worker, who prepared a background report on him, to be “extremely distressing”.

The defence counsel said: “He advises that he wept most of the meeting.”

