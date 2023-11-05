Fraserburgh soldier hit 70mph through 30mph M90 roadworks

A soldier who was clocked speeding through roadworks at 70mph in a temporary 30mph zone on the M90 has been banned from driving and heavily fined.

David Wood, who is from Fraserburgh and is a private in the British Army, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to the dangerous driving charge.

On May 26 this year on the motorway between the Halbeath and Kelty junctions, he drove at 70mph in a 30mph temporary speed limit while roadworks were being done.

The admitted charge states he placed workers doing repairs there “in danger to their lives or serious injury”.

70mph through roadworks

Prosecutor Brogan Moffat said Wood’s speed was captured at about 1.25am, when conditions were dark and traffic was light.

The fiscal depute said: “There were numerous road workers present along with their vehicles on the road.

“They were carrying out repairs and maintenance to the central reservation barrier.”

The fiscal said it was a temporary 30mph speed restriction due to the workmen and Wood was clocked travelling at 70mph.

Ms Moffat said there were multiple roadworks signs on approach and speed restriction signs.

Wood, representing himself in court, said he is based in Colchester and a private in the British Army.

He said he earned about £20,000 a year.

He apologised for his actions and said he should not have been travelling that fast within a speed restriction, of which he says he was fully aware.

‘Considerable degree of danger’

Sheriff Neil Bowie told Wood: “Your driving, as described to me, was more than twice the temporary speed limit.

“Albeit a time at night when traffic was light, there were workmen in the area who were effectively at risk of serious injury due to the unexpected nature of the speed of you coming through in the vehicle.

“It places them at considerable peril going about their duties.

“I take account of the fact you pled guilty at the earliest opportunity and the fact you are a first offender and you have a clean licence.

“Nevertheless there is a considerable degree of danger to other road users, particularly the workmen”.

Sheriff Bowie banned Wood from driving for 18 months, reduced from 27 months due to his early plea.

Wood will also have to sit an extended driving test before being allowed to drive again.

The sheriff also fined him £1,000.