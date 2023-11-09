Keith windfarm worker puts colleague in hospital after bar banter ends in attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Keith windfarm worker puts colleague in hospital after bar banter ends in attack

Liverpudlian Gerard Ingham appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting his colleague at the Fife Arms in Keith.

By Joanne Warnock
Elgin Sheriff Court.
Elgin Sheriff Court.

A man was left with black eyes “like a panda” after being assaulted by a colleague following a night of bar banter.

Gerard Ingham appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court and admitted attacking his colleague earlier this year.

The 39-year-old windfarm worker – from Liverpool’s Dam House Crescent – had been drinking with his victim in the bar of the Fife Arms in Keith during the evening of June 30.

Banter turned violent

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver said the night had begun with some “banter back and forth” between the men.

She said the victim “described himself as being drunk, but aware and in control of himself”.

“Shortly after midnight,” Ms Silver continued, “witnesses observed Ingham trying to shake hands with the complainer.

“But he refused to do so.”

The court heard that Ingham reacted to this rebuttal by pushing his co-worker towards the front door of the premises.

Other customers recalled hearing “a thud” and then saw Ingham punching the man.

Ingham admitted repeatedly punching his victim in the face. A charge of also punching him to the body was dropped.

Jammed into a corner

Ms Silver said: “A further witness described [the complainer] as being unable to defend himself – as he was jammed into a corner by Ingham.

“Someone else came to the aid of [the victim] and they described him as having ‘big black eyes – like a panda’.”

The injured man was taken to Dr Gray’s hospital in Elgin and kept in overnight but was released with no permanent damage or broken bones.

‘Serious bruising’

Ms Silver added: “Just serious bruising on his face.”

Ingham’s defence agent, Matthew O’Neill, said his client had no previous convictions, however, Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov interjected: “There is a conviction of possessing Class A drugs from Liverpool Crown Court.”

Mr O’Neill apologised and went on: “He normally keeps his head down.”

Ingham still works in the Keith area and is still working alongside the man he assaulted, Mr O’Neill told the court.

He said: “They had both consumed a significant amount of alcohol and had been having a conversation back and forth. It was initially good-mannered but later ended in an argument.

‘Tried to shake hands’

“Mr Ingram tried to shake hands on it and let bygones be bygones, but [the complainer] refused. Mr Ingham then acted in a manner that he should not have done.”

Mr O’Neill said there had been no further issues between the men since the incident in the early hours of July 1 and Ingham was still in full-time employment at a windfarm.

Sheriff Pasportnikov fined Ingham £1,275 and ordered him to pay in full within 28 days.

