Home Sport Football Highland League

Paul Lawson salutes Banks o’ Dee’s Daniel Hoban after Aberdeenshire Shield shoot-out heroics against Huntly

The goalkeeper saved two spot-kicks as the Aberdeen outfit progressed to the final in dramatic fashion.

By Callum Law
Banks o' Dee goalkeeper Daniel Hoban saves a penalty from Huntly's Michael Clark in the shoot-out
Banks o’ Dee co-manager Paul Lawson hailed penalty shoot-out hero Daniel Hoban for redeeming himself as they progressed to the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield final.

The Aberdeen outfit triumphed 4-3 on penalties against Huntly after a 1-1 draw at Christie Park and go forward to face Aberdeen in the final, which is likely to be played on November 28.

Custodian Hoban, who joined Dee in September, was at fault for the Black and Golds’ goal, but made some impressive saves in the second half before repelling two penalties in the shoot-out.

Lawson said: “Daniel kept us in the game late on with a couple of great saves and then he produced in the shoot-out as well.

“By Daniel’s own admission he made the mistake for the equaliser, but he redeemed himself and credit to him.

“Penalties are a lottery, but I’m delighted for the boys, everyone’s in football to win and we’re no different.

“We’ve got a final to look forward to, we know it will be very difficult, but we’ll enjoy it when it comes round.”

Early opener

Dee started well and broke the deadlock after five minutes. Michael Philipson’s net-bound shot was cleared by Ruari Fraser, but Hamish MacLeod retrieved the loose ball and set-up Garry Wood to score from 10 yards.

In the 14th minute Huntly equalised when Hoban failed to deal with Ryan Sewell’s free-kick from the right, when the ball dropped Fraser’s shot was deflected in off Jevan Anderson.

Hobday then made a good block at the feet of Lachie MacLeod while Hoban clawed away Hunter’s effort from an Alex Thoirs’ knockdown.

Garry Wood celebrates scoring for Banks o’ Dee against Huntly

The best second half chances came in the closing stages. Ross Still’s timely intervention denied Dayshonne Golding a certain goal in the 75th minute.

Then Huntly turned the screw. In the 87th minute Brodie Allen’s six-yard header from Isaac Evans’ corner flashed just over, then Hoban held Callum Murray’s strike from 10 yards.

In stoppage time Michael Dangana played in Angus Grant on the left side of the area, but Hoban blocked the shot with his legs and in the dying embers the Dee goalkeeper did well to parry Andy Hunter’s free-kick from 20 yards.

Penalty pleasure and pain

In the shoot-out successful efforts from Dangana, Hunter and Allen, combined with Hobday saving from Chris Antoniazzi had Huntly 3-1 up.

But Hoban saved the Black and Golds’ fourth and fifth penalties from Michael Clark and Grant which meant conversions from Philipson, Lachie MacLeod and Golding sent Dee through.

Huntly’s wait for a first trophy since 2007 goes on and manager Allan Hale said: “Ultimately it boils down to not taking our chances.

Banks o’ Dee goalkeeper Daniel Hoban saves a free-kick from Huntly’s Andy Hunter

“We’ve had three great chances towards the end of the game when we finished really strong.

“It’s not for a lack of trying, the players have left it all out there, but chances we were putting away at the start of the season we’re not putting away now.

“You never get carried away in the penalties, even if you’re in front. One miss can turn it and that’s exactly what happened.”

