Youths in court in connection with Inverness knife attack

The pair, who are aged 16 and 17 and cannot be named for legal reasons, face a charge of assault to severe injury and danger of life.

By David Love
Two teenage boys have appeared in court over a serious knife attack in Inverness.

The youths, who are aged 16 and 17 and cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court on a total of nine charges, including assault to severe injury and danger of life.

They were taken into custody following an alleged stabbing or slashing in the city centre earlier this week.

The 16-year-old is also accused of a breach of a police undertaking, threatening or abusive behaviour, attempted robbery and possession of a knife.

The 17-year-old is also accused of breaching a police undertaking, attempted robbery and possessing a knife.

Both were committed for further examination and remanded in custody. They will next appear within eight days.

