Caley Thistle confirm departure of sporting director John Robertson

Caley Thistle have confirmed that the club’s sporting director John Robertson is leaving the club “to pursue other opportunities in the game.”

Robertson had two spells in charge of Caley Thistle, leading the club to the top flight in 2004 during his first stint in the hotseat.

He also guided the club to Scottish Challenge Cup success on three occasions in 2003/04, 2017/18 and 2019/20 when the trophy was shared with Raith Rovers after the final was postponed by the Covid pandemic.

Caley Thistle chairman Ross Morrison paid tribute to 59-year-old Robertson.

He said: “John has served the club incredibly well over a number of years, both as a successful manager and more recently as sporting director.

“His football achievements here in the Highlands are outlined below and his astute transfer dealings brought in significant funds across his time in charge and throughout that period he was always a brilliant ambassador for the club.

“His drive to establish the new 10-acre hub for the ICT Community Trust working with Highland Council, Sport Scotland and the SFA and his input into accessing six figure grants for our Community Trust in particular has gone unseen by almost everyone outwith the football club.

“We wish him well in his future endeavours and he will always be welcome at the Caledonian Stadium.”

Robertson joined Caley Thistle in December 2002 following Steve Paterson’s departure to Aberdeen.

He led the team to a fourth-place finish in the 2002/03 season and defeated Celtic 1-0 in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals as the club reached Hampden for the first time.

That was followed by double success the following season when he guided the club to the top flight after winning the First Division as well as lifting the Challenge Cup.

Robertson left to join Hearts in November 2004 but following spells at the Jambos, Ross County, Livingston, Derry City and East Fife, he returned to Caley Thistle in June 2017.

He guided the Caley Jags to Challenge Cup success against McDiarmid Park in 2018.

The following season he guided the Caley Jags to a third-place finish and a Scottish Cup semi-final where they were beaten 3-0 by Hearts.

Caley Thistle were sitting second in the 2019/20 season and in the Challenge Cup final when the season was suspended by the pandemic.

Robertson was granted compassionate leave following a family bereavement in February 2021 and he returned to the club in June that year as the club’s first sporting director.