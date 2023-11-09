Caley Thistle confirm departure of sporting director John Robertson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle confirm departure of sporting director John Robertson

ICT chairman Ross Morrison said Robertson would 'always be welcome at the Caledonian Stadium'.

By Danny Law
John Robertson during his time at Caley Thistle. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
John Robertson during his time at Caley Thistle. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Caley Thistle have confirmed that the club’s sporting director John Robertson is leaving the club “to pursue other opportunities in the game.”

Robertson had two spells in charge of Caley Thistle, leading the club to the top flight in 2004 during his first stint in the hotseat.

He also guided the club to Scottish Challenge Cup success on three occasions in 2003/04, 2017/18 and 2019/20 when the trophy was shared with Raith Rovers after the final was postponed by the Covid pandemic.

Caley Thistle chairman Ross Morrison paid tribute to 59-year-old Robertson.

He said: “John has served the club incredibly well over a number of years, both as a successful manager and more recently as sporting director.

“His football achievements here in the Highlands are outlined below and his astute transfer dealings brought in significant funds across his time in charge and throughout that period he was always a brilliant ambassador for the club.

“His drive to establish the new 10-acre hub for the ICT Community Trust working with Highland Council, Sport Scotland and the SFA and his input into accessing six figure grants for our Community Trust in particular has gone unseen by almost everyone outwith the football club.

“We wish him well in his future endeavours and he will always be welcome at the Caledonian Stadium.”

Robertson joined Caley Thistle in December 2002 following Steve Paterson’s departure to Aberdeen.

He led the team to a fourth-place finish in the 2002/03 season and defeated Celtic 1-0 in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals as the club reached Hampden for the first time.

John Robertson took interim charge of Caley Thistle alongside Charlie Christie earlier this year following the departure of Billy Dodds. Image: SNS. 

That was followed by double success the following season when he guided the club to the top flight after winning the First Division as well as lifting the Challenge Cup.

Robertson left to join Hearts in November 2004 but following spells at the Jambos, Ross County, Livingston, Derry City and East Fife, he returned to Caley Thistle in June 2017.

He guided the Caley Jags to Challenge Cup success against McDiarmid Park in 2018.

The following season he guided the Caley Jags to a third-place finish and a Scottish Cup semi-final where they were beaten 3-0 by Hearts.

Caley Thistle were sitting second in the 2019/20 season and in the Challenge Cup final when the season was suspended by the pandemic.

Robertson was granted compassionate leave following a family bereavement in February 2021 and he returned to the club in June that year as the club’s first sporting director.

 

