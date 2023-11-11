Buckie woman ordered to behave after hitting partner around head with a brush

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Buckie woman ordered to behave after hitting partner around head with a brush

A police officer who came to arrest Kerry Smith for the brush attack was bitten on the hand.

By Joanne Warnock
A Buckie woman has admitted assaulting her ex-partner with a wooden brush, but claimed she was assaulted first, a court has heard.

Kerry Smith, 42, attacked the man in a house on the town’s Gordon Street on August 3, this year.

Smith appeared in Elgin’s Sheriff Court admitting to pushing him, striking him and attempting to grab his mobile phone.

Smith also admitted “repeatedly” hitting him on the head with a wooden brush, tripping him up and causing him to fall to the ground – all to his injury.

The day after this attack, Smith also assaulted a police constable at the same Buckie address, by biting her on the hand.

Couple’s night out ended in violence

Fiscal depute Sharon Ralph told the court that the then-couple had been on a night out and had arranged for a babysitter for their two children.

Mrs Ralph said they had gone to some local bars and during the evening had phoned the babysitter to ask her to stay on longer.

However, the evening was “tense”, Mrs Ralph told the court, and when they returned to their home address Smith appeared “drunk and agitated”.

The babysitter took the children upstairs to a bedroom and said she was aware the couple were arguing about another female and, after hearing what sounded like Smith “falling down the stairs”, decided to phone 999.

Smith then began hitting her partner about the head with a wooden brush, the court was told.

When the police arrived, Smith told them she had “been assaulted first” and refused to go with them.

Bit police officer’s hand

“She made herself a dead weight and bit the right hand of the police officer, but did not pierce the skin,” Mrs Ralph said.

Smith, of Craigbo Terrace in Buckie, also admitted breaching a non-harassment order by contacting her ex on August 4, 2023.

A further charge of wilfully or recklessly destroying her ex-partner’s mobile phone by striking it against a wall was dropped.

Smith’s defence agent Grant Daglish said his client was now single and said her memory of the night was “hazy”.

He said she was apologetic and added: “She spent the weekend in the cells – which was a wakeup call for her.

“I don’t want to read them out in court, but there were some difficult emotional tensions at the time.”

Sheriff David Harvie ordered Smith to be of good behaviour for six months and kept the non-harassment order in place.

