Farming

New top team at Perthshire Agricultural Society

The society held its AGM recently and appointed David Barclay as president.

By Katrina Macarthur
Pictured with society secretary Jennifer Leslie, is president David Barclay, front right, and back left, Philip Murray and Jocky Wilkie.
Pictured with society secretary Jennifer Leslie, is president David Barclay, front right, and back left, Philip Murray and Jocky Wilkie.

Perthshire Agricultural Society recently appointed a new presidential team to lead the organisation and its committee through the next year.

The society held its AGM at the Dewars Centre in Perth, and saw David Barclay, appointed as president, alongside vice-chairman Philip Murrie, and junior vice-chairman, Jocky Wilkie.

Mr Barclay, 36, hails from the family farm in Berwickshire in the Scottish Borders but moved to Perth 16 years ago, working as an agronomist with Agrii, covering Central Scotland and Fife.

He has been on the committee for the past 10 years and is one of the youngest for some time to take up the president role.

“I am honoured and privileged to become president of such a prestigious society, particularly when I wasn’t born and bred here in Perthshire,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to building on the success of previous shows to make the 2024 event another one to remember.”

The society secretary Jennifer Leslie, said preparations are well underway for next year’s event on August 2 and 3.

She said enquiries have been made by a number of breed societies who are keen for Perth Show to host national shows for the 2025 event and encouraged those interested for the 2024 event to get in touch.

At this year’s show, the programme of events featured the heavy horse qualifier for the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

The winner at Perth, Wendy Toomer Harlow, driving her 14-year-old Clydesdale gelding Walton Bomber, went on to win overall at HOYS in October, which Jennifer said was particularly pleasing to see.

