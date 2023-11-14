Racist woman threatened to mutilate genitals of her ex and his new partner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Racist woman threatened to mutilate genitals of her ex and his new partner

Kimberly Fraser also left abusive voicemails saying "I'm going to kill you b****" and "I will find, I will kill you and I will ruin you every way possible".

By David Love
Kimberly Fraser appeared via video link at Inverness Sheriff Court. Images: Facebook/DC Thomson
Kimberly Fraser appeared via video link at Inverness Sheriff Court. Images: Facebook/DC Thomson

A racist Inverness woman threatened to mutilate her ex-boyfriend and his new partner’s genitals and left them horrifying voicemails.

Kimberly Fraser “caused an awful lot of trouble for a lot of people” when she also hurled racist abuse at a taxi driver from the Middle East, a Polish national and a black woman.

The 40-year-old alcohol and drug abuser, who originally faced 24 criminal charges, even bit a police officer and spat at other law enforcement personnel.

She pled guilty to eight charges including three of assault, two of hindering police, one of racist conduct, one of threatening behaviour and breaching the Communications Act.

But Fraser was spared jail after her solicitor told Inverness Sheriff Court she needed “support” following traumatic life experiences including an “appalling upbringing”.

‘I will kill you and I will ruin you every way possible’

Her client appeared via video link to be sentenced for the criminal offences that unfolded between February 2022 and July this year.

The court previously heard that Fraser was intoxicated when she phoned her ex around 5.20pm on Sunday February 6 last year and left a voicemail.

She threatened to mutilate the genitals of both him and his partner.

Fraser phoned again using another number on February 19, when she left abusive messages.

“I’m going to kill you b****”, she said in one. Other expletive-ridden comments included: “I will find, I will kill you and I will ruin you in every way possible”.

Five days before the second phone call, Fraser, two men, a woman and a baby were all picked up by a taxi driver who was asked to take them to Lochardil Road in Inverness.

Fiscal Emily Hood said: “On arrival, a disagreement ensued with the accused over the fare. She was trying to get the pushchair out of the boot”.

Ms Hood said the taxi driver warned her he would call the police and, when she tried to hit him in the face, he blocked her punch.

“She has then kicked him to the leg and pushed him against the taxi. He tried to get her off him but she continued to kick him until he managed to get around to the driver’s door and sit on the seat.

“The matter was reported to the police,” the fiscal added.

Fraser bit into a police officer’s arm

The sheriff then heard of an incident that occurred at Burnett Road police station on October 20 2022 after Fraser had been taken there on another matter.

She became abusive towards officers, shouting and swearing incoherently, racially abusing one of the custody suite officers and spitting at police and staff.

Ms Hood also detailed another offence in the Superdry store at Eastgate Centre on January 23 this year after Fraser was arrested on another matter.

“She reared up, resisting arrest and putting the officers off balance,” Ms Hood told the court, adding: “She was controlled to the ground but continued kicking out with her legs and trying to spit at officers.

“In the police van, she was able to bite a police officer on the left forearm, penetrating the skin.

“She is known as an intravenous drug user and follow-up blood testing had to be carried out,” Ms Hood continued.

‘She said she didn’t like black people and said she was a racist’

On July 16 this year, Fraser was in MacCallum’s bar in Union Street, Inverness, when the uninvited guest approached two people before saying to one of them: “She’s black”.

Ms Hood told the court: “She said she didn’t like black people and said she was a racist. The pair left but Fraser followed and punched the woman on the face and spat at her.”

The court heard that Fraser kicked out at police officers who had been called and, at Burnett Road police station, she tried to spit at one.

Defence solicitor advocate Clare Russell said her client had suffered “numerous traumas” in her life, including the deaths of two partners and her sister.

“She has had an appalling upbringing up until now. She also had relationships that resulted in domestic abuse and turned to alcohol and substance abuse as a result.

“But this does not excuse this behaviour.”

The lawyer asked the sheriff not to jail her client, adding that Fraser needed a “significant degree of support”.

‘You have to stop it now’

Sheriff Gary Aitken told Fraser: “You have had an enormous number of difficulties in your life which you did not bring on yourself.

“But you have caused an awful lot of trouble for a lot of people.

“The charges show a repeated and sustained course of conduct towards anyone that you take exception to or hate the colour of their skin.

“You have to stop it now. Either something awful will happen to you or you will do something awful.

“If you are going to take the assistance offered to you and sort out your life, that will be to your advantage and society. I will give you that chance.”

He ordered Fraser to be under social work supervision for two years and carry out 200 hours of unpaid work as an alternative to custody.

