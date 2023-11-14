Malky Mackay says Ross County’s youngsters will reap benefits of North of Scotland Cup experience

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Malky Mackay says Ross County’s youngsters will reap benefits of North of Scotland Cup experience

The Staggies reached the final of the competition, where they were defeated 5-4 after extra-time by Nairn County in a thrilling tie at Grant Street Park.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County manager Malky Mackay
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

Malky Mackay believes Ross County’s young players will benefit from their involvement in the North of Scotland Cup this season.

The Staggies reached the final of the competition, but were defeated 5-4 by Nairn County after extra-time in a thrilling showpiece at Grant Street Park on Sunday.

It was a strong County side, which included six of the seven players who made up the first team bench for Saturday’s Premiership loss at St Johnstone.

The remainder of Carl Tremarco’s side was made up of players from the club’s under-18s squad.

Mackay, who was previously Scottish FA performance director, believes the experience gained against experienced opponents will serve the youngsters well in their development.

He said: “I was actually talking to someone this week about the Highland League, and the differences we’ve seen in the boys who have gone out on loan in just three or four months.

“They’re in here training every day, but they’re also going through and training once a week and then playing on a Saturday with men – and I keep reiterating that.

Watch: Highland League Weekly – North of Scotland Cup final highlights and celebrations, plus Formartine v Brora league cracker

“The differences I’ve seen with my own eyes are great, and I think it will be the same for the under-18s who have played in North of Scotland Cup games with Premiership players.

“It has been good for the players we’ve needed to get minutes for. If you’re not doing a friendly – which we have done against a couple of Highland League teams and Inverness to help each other out – you need that.

“If the squad is stronger and there are players on the bench that need games, and aren’t playing on a Saturday, then you need those 90 minutes to keep you going.”

Staggies building strong local partnerships

County predominantly faced Highland League opposition in the tournament, beginning their North of Scotland Cup campaign with an 8-0 win over Wick Academy.

They defeated North Caledonian League side Golspie Sutherland 3-0 in September, before winning by the same scoreline against Brora Rangers in the semi-finals.

Ruari Duncan in action for Ross County against Nairn County
Ruari Duncan in action for Ross County against Nairn County. Image: Jasperimage.

Mackay, who has farmed a number of his youngsters out to Highland League clubs, is pleased with the partnerships the Staggies have built across the local area.

He added: “It’s not viable for us to travel down to the central belt to play friendly games with three or four hours on a bus.

“We’ve got partnership clubs in the north of Scotland, who we’ve got really good relationships with, and can phone up for a game.

“The North of Scotland Cup, and the people who have been running it, has been excellent in terms of the dialogue we’ve had all the way through – even through to the skinny pitch at Golspie, which hopefully we never have to deal with again.

“All of these things are experiences that players have to deal with, and it doesn’t matter if they’re first team players or under-18s, it’s all good experience.

Jamie Williamson celebrates scoring for Ross County against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Youth Cup
Jamie Williamson celebrates scoring for Ross County against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Youth Cup. Image: Jasperimage.

“They’re playing against men in a competitive environment, against a team that wants to beat you, and that’s the best way to prepare for professional football.

“My thanks go to the organisers of the North of Scotland Cup this year, and the Highland League for allowing our football club to be a part of their journey.”

