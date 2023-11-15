Inverness man caught with indecent images for the second time ‘either stupid or determined’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness man caught with indecent images for the second time ‘either stupid or determined’

Jake Driver, 21, has been given more time to get treatment on a special programme for sex offenders.

By David Love
Jake Driver appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court.
A sheriff has given an Inverness man who was caught downloading indecent images of children on two different occasions more time to get treatment on a special programme for sex offenders.

Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood deferred sentence on Jake Driver but said the 21-year-old was “either stupid or determined” after he continued to access the illegal material even after he’d been arrested by police.

Solicitor advocate Clare Russell argued her client needed more time to overcome his problems.

Inverness Sheriff Court had previously been told that officers from the National Child Abuse Investigation unit raided a Wester Ross house and found indecent images of children on Driver’s phone.

Driver had admitted downloading 37 photographs of girls aged between three and 12 years old and that he had analogous previous convictions.

He also pleaded guilty to breaching a special bail condition that he was not to be in the company of any child under the age of 17 without an adult present.

‘He needs more time to address his underlying issues’

Fiscal depute Robert Weir told Sheriff Sara Matheson that a house in MacInnes Place, Ratagan, Glenshiel, had been searched on November 21 2022 and the inaccessible images were discovered on his device.

The court heard that Driver later reported himself to police of being in the company of a 16-year-old in a house in Peffery Road, Dingwall, on April 19 2023.

Ms Russell said: “He was of the erroneous belief that the individual was 17.”

Sentence had been deferred last month on Driver, of Union Street, Inverness, for a background report which would include his progress on a sex offender’s programme called Moving Forward Making Changes.

Ms Russell said her client was due for an assessment by a psychologist and had only completed a few months of rehabilitation on the programme.

She said: “He needs more time to address his underlying issues and complete the programme.”

Sheriff Fleetwood agreed and deferred sentence for six months to May 14 for Driver’s good behaviour and an up-to-date report.

