Charity behind Elgin sports complex gets permission to build pavilion to help growth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Charity behind Elgin sports complex gets permission to build pavilion to help growth

Earlier this year, Elgin Sports Community Trust revealed their plans.

By Sean McAngus
Previous drawing impression of the pavilion which we revealed in May.
Previous drawing impression of the pavilion which we revealed in May.

The charity behind an Elgin sports complex will now build a pavilion.

Elgin Sports Community Trust has been granted permission for the new building at Lesser Borough Briggs.

There have been minor changes to the original plans which we revealed in May.

This is in line with SEPA regulations and as a result of the land being on a flood plain.

The Gleaner Arena. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

History of Elgin Sports Community Trust

The charity was formed in 2017 amid concerns about public pitches being littered with needles, broken glass and dog mess.

Lesser Borough Briggs was previously a barren piece of ground next to the River Lossie.

That was before the group agreed a 99-year lease for the site and built the complex.

Our coverage. Image: Roddie Reid/ Design team

In 2021, the sports facility, complete with one full-size Astroturf football pitch and two five-a-side pitches was opened.

Elgin Sports Community Trust chairman Dave Allen previously said: “What a journey it has been. A long one, but it has worked out well.

“We are so much more than just football pitches.”

What will be in the pavilion?

Dave Allen, chairman of Elgin Sports Community Trust pictured at The Gleaner Arena. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

Grant And Geoghegan Limited represented the charity in the planning application.

Mr Allen explained the changes: “The plans have been adjusted due to SEPA regulations and being on a flood plain.

“We will have an open planned space with a trust office, toilets for staff use and a welfare office.

“Footballers will still use the toilet facilities at Elgin City.”

See the floor plan for the pavilion:

He added: “It will be great to move out of a leaky portable cabin into the new facility.

“This pavilion will help us develop our ever-increasing activities like girls’ and ladies’ football.

“We are also doing more work with active recovery.

“The welfare space in the new facility will be important as we work with charities like Mikeysline.”

It is hoped work will start on the pavilion before the end of this year.

The Future of Elgin

More from Moray

Previous drawing impression of the pavilion which we revealed in May.
Santa's grotto: Here's where kids can meet Father Christmas in the north and north-east
Previous drawing impression of the pavilion which we revealed in May.
All the region's organisations recognised in King’s Award for Voluntary Service list
Sam Mainland and Willie Duncan smiling at camera on Elgin High Street,
Parking headaches, traffic cones in the fountain and so many vapes: A day on…
Previous drawing impression of the pavilion which we revealed in May.
Inverness abuser told woman her only escape was to jump from upstairs window
Previous drawing impression of the pavilion which we revealed in May.
Revealed: Former Lossie bar goes up for auction just months after new proposals were…
Outside of Burger King in Berryden, Aberdeen.
A Whopper of a deal: Kids meals for £1 launched at Burger King in…
Elgin Sheriff Court.
Elgin man warned he faces jail if he abuses wife again
Previous drawing impression of the pavilion which we revealed in May.
Green light for Johnston Carmichael's new home at Elgin Business Park, new life for…
Previous drawing impression of the pavilion which we revealed in May.
Weekend court roll – a church paedophile and a vomit assault
Previous drawing impression of the pavilion which we revealed in May.
Gallery: Remembrance Day commemorated across the north and north-east

Conversation