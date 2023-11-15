Charity behind Elgin sports complex gets permission to build pavilion to help growth

The charity behind an Elgin sports complex will now build a pavilion.

Elgin Sports Community Trust has been granted permission for the new building at Lesser Borough Briggs.

There have been minor changes to the original plans which we revealed in May.

This is in line with SEPA regulations and as a result of the land being on a flood plain.

History of Elgin Sports Community Trust

The charity was formed in 2017 amid concerns about public pitches being littered with needles, broken glass and dog mess.

Lesser Borough Briggs was previously a barren piece of ground next to the River Lossie.

That was before the group agreed a 99-year lease for the site and built the complex.

In 2021, the sports facility, complete with one full-size Astroturf football pitch and two five-a-side pitches was opened.

Elgin Sports Community Trust chairman Dave Allen previously said: “What a journey it has been. A long one, but it has worked out well.

“We are so much more than just football pitches.”

What will be in the pavilion?

Grant And Geoghegan Limited represented the charity in the planning application.

Mr Allen explained the changes: “The plans have been adjusted due to SEPA regulations and being on a flood plain.

“We will have an open planned space with a trust office, toilets for staff use and a welfare office.

“Footballers will still use the toilet facilities at Elgin City.”

See the floor plan for the pavilion:

He added: “It will be great to move out of a leaky portable cabin into the new facility.

“This pavilion will help us develop our ever-increasing activities like girls’ and ladies’ football.

“We are also doing more work with active recovery.

“The welfare space in the new facility will be important as we work with charities like Mikeysline.”

It is hoped work will start on the pavilion before the end of this year.