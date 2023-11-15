Five appear in court after Fraserburgh drugs bust

Five people appeared in court today in connection with an £11,500 drug seizure in Fraserburgh.

Police raided a property on Queen Mary Street on Tuesday and discovered heroin and cocaine with an estimated street value of £11,500.

Walter Tocher, 49, Wendy Tocher, 45, both of Aberdeenshire, Tjay Davidson, 22, of North Shields, Carl Clark, 34, and Connor Richards, 23, both of Wallsend, North Tyneside, appeared in private at Peterhead Sheriff Court this afternoon.

All were charged with being concerned in the supply of drugs.

All of the five made no plea and were released on bail – with the exception of Clark, who was remanded in custody.

DS Steven Young said: “We remain committed to disrupting those involved in operating and benefiting from County Lines, who supply illegal drugs in the north-east of Scotland.

“This demonstrates Police Scotland’s determination to seek out and apprehend those intent on causing harm in our communities.

“If anyone has any concerns regarding the abuse of controlled drugs or anyone who may be involved in the supply of controlled drugs, please contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”