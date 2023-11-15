Five people charged after £11,500 worth of drugs found at Fraserburgh address

Five people are due to appear in court after drugs were found at a property in Fraserburgh yesterday.

Police raided a property on Queen Mary Street on Tuesday, uncovering quantities of both heroin and cocaine.

The stash of drugs had an estimated street value of £11,500.

Four men, aged 49, 34, 23 and 22, along with a 45-year-old woman, have been arrested and charged in connection with the find.

They are due to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

DS Steven Young said: “We remain committed to disrupting those involved in operating and benefiting from County Lines, who supply illegal drugs in the north-east of Scotland.

“This demonstrates Police Scotland’s determination to seek out and apprehend those intent on causing harm in our communities.

“If anyone has any concerns regarding the abuse of controlled drugs or anyone who may be involved in the supply of controlled drugs, please contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”