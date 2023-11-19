Smirking photobomber groped woman as she posed for a picture in Aberdeen pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Smirking photobomber groped woman as she posed for a picture in Aberdeen pub

Offshore worker Martyn Anderson thought he was making a joke when he touched the woman's bottom in The Hayloft on Portland Street.

By Danny McKay
The Hayloft pub in Aberdeen and Martyn Anderson.
Martyn Anderson sexually assaulted a woman in The Hayloft.

A smirking groper who sexually assaulted a woman in an Aberdeen bar has been ordered to pay her £1,000 in compensation.

Martyn Anderson thought he was making a joke when he put his hand up the stranger’s dress as she posed for a picture with a friend in The Hayloft on Portland Street.

But the 38-year-old isn’t laughing anymore after being placed on the sex offenders register and ordered to pay his victim, who had been out celebrating her birthday, the four-figure sum of compensation.

The brazen attack was captured in the photograph, with Anderson seen to “smirk” and appear “extremely proud”.

Photobomber groped woman on birthday night out at Aberdeen pub

A Crown narrative of the offence states it occurred on an evening in early 2023 while the woman was celebrating her birthday in the bar with a group of family and friends.

At one point, one of her friends announced he was leaving and she asked to get a photo with him before he left.

Due to the height difference, the woman stood on a chair for the picture and, while doing so “felt the accused touch her bottom”.

Anderson put his hand up, underneath her dress and touched her bottom with an open palm.

The woman immediately turned and saw Anderson “in very close proximity” but did not want to “cause a scene” so carried on with her night.

She did disclose what happened to her parents though, who noted she appeared distressed.

The narrative stated Anderson made “repeated attempts to apologise” to the woman throughout the evening, but that she did not wish to engage and asked him to leave her alone.

Later, the woman was sent a number of photographs, including the one she had been posing for at the time of the attack, which was captured in full.

‘Backfired considerably’

The Crown narrative said: “The accused clearly has a smirk on his face and appears to be extremely proud of his deviant behaviour in sexually assaulting an unknown female.”

Anderson, of Dee Court, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge of sexual assault.

Defence agent Ross Taggart said his client, a father and offshore worker, had been “drinking excessively” at the time of the offence.

He went on: “He has now reduced his alcohol intake. He has taken this matter seriously in changing his lifestyle.

“He was shocked that he had done this.”

Mr Taggart said Anderson had intended it to be a “joke” but it has “backfired considerably” and now recognises it was “totally inappropriate”.

Sheriff Sean Lynch handed Anderson a 12-month supervision order and placed him on the sex offenders register for the same period.

He also ordered him to pay £1,000 in compensation to the woman.

Martyn Anderson sexually assaulted a woman in The Hayloft. Image: Google / Facebook
Martyn Anderson sexually assaulted a woman in The Hayloft. Image: Google / Facebook
Martyn Anderson sexually assaulted a woman in The Hayloft. Image: Google / Facebook
Martyn Anderson sexually assaulted a woman in The Hayloft. Image: Google / Facebook
Martyn Anderson sexually assaulted a woman in The Hayloft. Image: Google / Facebook
Martyn Anderson sexually assaulted a woman in The Hayloft. Image: Google / Facebook
