Popular Lossie chipper reveals extension plans, changes at Elgin’s Maryhill Group medical practice go-ahead and Keith boozer to become private home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Popular Lossie chipper reveals extension plans, changes at Elgin’s Maryhill Group medical practice go-ahead and Keith boozer to become private home

The latest Moray planning round-up is here.

By Sean McAngus
Galley Fish and Chip Shop pictured. Image: Google Maps
Galley Fish and Chip Shop pictured. Image: Google Maps

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

This week’s instalment reveals plans will go ahead to build a pavilion at an Elgin sports complex.

Locals will say goodbye to a Keith pub as proposals move forward to transform it into a home.

That’s despite some opposition to the change.

The alterations at Maryhill Group Practice in Elgin have been approved.

We begin this planning round-up with a Lossie chipper wanting to build an extension to enhance their shop.

Learn more about each of these applications below.

SUBMITTED: Lossie chipper reveals extension plans

The Galley in Lossiemouth.
The Galley in Lossiemouth. Image: Google Maps

The Galley Fish and Chip Shop in Lossiemouth has revealed extension plans.

The business at 63 Clifton Road wants to make alterations.

These changes will include:

  • A new access ramp into the shop
  • Customer waiting area with new seating.
  • A new preparation area and storage room.

Meanwhile, an existing external door could be reused with the new extension.

Owners Jamie and Andrea Steel are being represented by CM Design in the planning process.

 

Drawing impression of changes to Galley Fish and Chip Shop.
Drawing impression of changes to Galley Fish and Chip Shop.

APPROVED: Changes to Elgin Health Centre

Maryhill Group Practice in Elgin.
Maryhill Group Practice.

NHS Grampian will make changes to Maryhill Group Practice in Elgin.

The health board will go-ahead with rearranging the internal floor plan areas for support team members required for post Covid-19 working.

Meanwhile, two new consulting rooms will be created within the external enclosed courtyard at the health centre on Elgin High Street.

MRT Architects represented NHS Grampian in the application.

APPROVED: Pavilion for Elgin sports complex

Dave Allen, chairman of Elgin Sports Community Trust pictured at The Gleaner Arena.
Dave Allen, chairman of Elgin Sports Community Trust pictured at The Gleaner Arena. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

The charity behind an Elgin sports complex will now build a pavilion.

Elgin Sports Community Trust has been granted permission for the new building at Lesser Borough Briggs.

Earlier this year, we revealed the plans.

Click here to read the full story about the approved plans.

The Gleaner Arena. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

APPROVED: New purpose for bar and function area at Keith bar

The Fife Arms Hotel in Keith will transform their public bar and function area into a private family home.

This home will have three bedrooms.

Colin Thompson Chartered Architect represented owner Steven Taylor in the application.

Some locals opposed the plans arguing the change would be “detrimental” to the town.

However, the owner says the public bar is no longer a sustainable part of the business.

Fife Arms Hotel in Keith.
Fife Arms Hotel in Keith. Image: Google Maps

Why are changes needed to Fife Arms Hotel?

Since reopening, the business has faced challenges in regaining pre-pandemic customer numbers and employing adequate staff to operate the full service.

The function area and public bar has been closed on a number of occasions.

Mr Taylor plans to continue to offer sleeping accommodation at the premises as this can be operated independently of the other services.

Plan for changes to Fife Arms Hotel in Keith.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

All the latest Moray planning news

More from Moray

Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a million pound drugs bust and a brutal wedding day…
Floral tributes laid at the gate of murder victim Kiesha Donaghy.
'Find Kiesha's killer': Flowers laid at New Elgin home of murdered mum
The Macallan whisky was sold for £2,187,500, making it the m ost expensive ever.
Record-breaking bottle: Rare Moray Macallan whisky sells for £2.2 million
Kiesha Donaghy, a mother-of-two, died at a property on Anderson Drive in New Elgin. Image: Facebook
Murder investigation launched following death of New Elgin mum Kiesha Donaghy
Mother-of-two, Kiesha Donaghy, was found dead at a flat in Anderson Drive. Image: Kiesha Donaghy/ Facebook.
Police remain at scene after death of New Elgin mum Kiesha Donaghy, months after…
Police officer dressed in uniform.
Elgin teenager Erin Lang found after police hunt
The 32-year-old was found dead in a flat.
Tributes pour in for 32-year-old mum found dead in New Elgin flat
Elgin Community Surgery.
New vision on the way for building which housed Elgin medical practice after Moray…
Kiesha Donaghy, a mother-of-two, died at a property on Anderson Drive in New Elgin. Image: Facebook
Mum, 32, who died in New Elgin named locally as police continue probe
Drivers caught parking on pavements in Aberdeen will risk being slapped with a £100 fine next year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Poll: Aberdeen to enforce pavement parking ban — do you support the plan?
9

Conversation