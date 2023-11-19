Popular Lossie chipper reveals extension plans, changes at Elgin’s Maryhill Group medical practice go-ahead and Keith boozer to become private home

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

This week’s instalment reveals plans will go ahead to build a pavilion at an Elgin sports complex.

Locals will say goodbye to a Keith pub as proposals move forward to transform it into a home.

That’s despite some opposition to the change.

The alterations at Maryhill Group Practice in Elgin have been approved.

We begin this planning round-up with a Lossie chipper wanting to build an extension to enhance their shop.

Learn more about each of these applications below.

SUBMITTED: Lossie chipper reveals extension plans

The Galley Fish and Chip Shop in Lossiemouth has revealed extension plans.

The business at 63 Clifton Road wants to make alterations.

These changes will include:

A new access ramp into the shop

Customer waiting area with new seating.

A new preparation area and storage room.

Meanwhile, an existing external door could be reused with the new extension.

Owners Jamie and Andrea Steel are being represented by CM Design in the planning process.

APPROVED: Changes to Elgin Health Centre

NHS Grampian will make changes to Maryhill Group Practice in Elgin.

The health board will go-ahead with rearranging the internal floor plan areas for support team members required for post Covid-19 working.

Meanwhile, two new consulting rooms will be created within the external enclosed courtyard at the health centre on Elgin High Street.

MRT Architects represented NHS Grampian in the application.

APPROVED: Pavilion for Elgin sports complex

The charity behind an Elgin sports complex will now build a pavilion.

Elgin Sports Community Trust has been granted permission for the new building at Lesser Borough Briggs.

Earlier this year, we revealed the plans.

APPROVED: New purpose for bar and function area at Keith bar

The Fife Arms Hotel in Keith will transform their public bar and function area into a private family home.

This home will have three bedrooms.

Colin Thompson Chartered Architect represented owner Steven Taylor in the application.

Some locals opposed the plans arguing the change would be “detrimental” to the town.

However, the owner says the public bar is no longer a sustainable part of the business.

Why are changes needed to Fife Arms Hotel?

Since reopening, the business has faced challenges in regaining pre-pandemic customer numbers and employing adequate staff to operate the full service.

The function area and public bar has been closed on a number of occasions.

Mr Taylor plans to continue to offer sleeping accommodation at the premises as this can be operated independently of the other services.

