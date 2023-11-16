Violent serial sex offender raped women in Aberdeen and Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Violent serial sex offender raped women in Aberdeen and Dundee

James Henderson raped his first victim in 2008 and continued to carry out sex attacks until 2021, the High Court in Edinburgh was told.

By Dave Finlay
James Henderson was found guilty of rape at the High Court in Edinburgh. Image: Matthew Donnelly / DC Thomson
James Henderson was found guilty of rape at the High Court in Edinburgh. Image: Matthew Donnelly / DC Thomson

A violent, convicted sex offender was today warned he faced a lengthy jail sentence after carrying out a series of rapes against vulnerable women in Aberdeen and Dundee.

James Henderson raped his first victim in 2008 and continued to carry out sex attacks until 2021.

Henderson, 45, had denied a series of charges during a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh but was found guilty of three offences of rape and a further attempted rape.

A judge told him: “You have been convicted of a series of rapes against women who were all, to a greater or lesser extent, vulnerable.”

Lady Haldane said: “You used violence or threats of violence to perpetrate many of these offences.”

James Henderson arrives at the High Court in Edinburgh. Image: Matthew Donnelly

The judge said: “The crime of rape is rightly regarded as one of the serious to come before these courts and a significant custodial sentence is inevitable.”

She said his actions continued to have effects years after the crimes he carried out.

Lady Haldane told jurors after they returned their verdicts that the case had been “a very serious matter”.

Henderson, who has previously been jailed for violent offending and was earlier made the subject of a sexual offences prevention order, repeatedly attacked his first victim between March and August in 2008 at a flat in Aberdeen.

During the sexual abuse, he grabbed the woman by the hair and forced her onto a bed before raping her.

He went on to attack and attempt to rape a second woman in January 2014 at a flat in Dundee.

He grabbed her by the head and pulled her head towards his groin in a bid to carry out an oral rape on her.

‘It was easier to have sex rather than get beaten again’

He attacked a third woman in July 2015 at another address in Dundee and pulled her by the body before subjecting her to rape.

His fourth victim was subjected to repeated rapes in 2021 at another flat in Dundee.

During assaults on her, he grabbed her by the hair, struck her on the head, pulled her ears and dragged her about.

One woman told the court that the abuse she was subjected to by Henderson was “just continuous”.

She said: “I know that he raped me that night, but then I would have sex with him to keep him happy.”

The woman told the court: “It was just easier to have sex rather than go through getting beaten again. It was just for my own safety.”

Lady Haldane called for the preparation of a background report on Henderson ahead of sentencing him next month at the High Court in Paisley.

He was placed on the sex offenders register and remanded in custody.

More from Crime & Courts

James Henderson was found guilty of rape at the High Court in Edinburgh. Image: Matthew Donnelly / DC Thomson
Former advocate denies assaulting schoolboys - claiming he was 'up to his eyes' with…
Aberdeen Sherriff Court.
Aberdeen student told to pay £300 to cyclist he knocked down in Garioch
James Henderson was found guilty of rape at the High Court in Edinburgh. Image: Matthew Donnelly / DC Thomson
‘The bodies have not come home’: Inverness-born forensic expert Sue Black is still troubled…
An injured man was taken to hospital following the incident.
Three men in court following attempted murder in Fraserburgh
A view of the first floor of Union Square with Christmas lights up
Teen raced through Union Square on motorbike with a knife
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Man tells jury he was paid '£5 to £10 every time' he was sexually…
Queen Mary Street in Fraserburgh where drugs were found at one property.
Five appear in court after Fraserburgh drugs bust
Baird Family Hospital incident
Prosecutors to consider report into Aberdeen hospital construction worker's death
James Henderson was found guilty of rape at the High Court in Edinburgh. Image: Matthew Donnelly / DC Thomson
Inverness man caught with indecent images for the second time 'either stupid or determined'
Police officer dressed in uniform.
Man in court after £1 million of cocaine recovered in Aberdeen