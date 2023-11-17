Drunk found under bush verbally abused and assaulted police who were trying to help

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Drunk found under bush verbally abused and assaulted police who were trying to help

Kyle Miller, from Aberdeen, had been at a party in Buckie but for reasons unknown to him he ended up under shrubs in the garden. 

By David Love
Kyle Miller outside Inverness Sheriff Court
Kyle Miller outside Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

But when police tried to assist the 24-year-old, things turned “nasty”.

Miller, of Great Northern Road, appeared for sentence at Inverness Sheriff Court after previously admitting two charges of threatening or abusive behaviour, two of assault and one of resisting arrest.

The offences occurred outside a property in Buckie‘s Well Road and Elgin Police Station on November 18 2022 after police received a call about Miller.

Fiscal depute Grant McLennan told Sherif Eilidh Macdonald that Miller was “clearly intoxicated” and that he had gone to the wrong address.

Mr McLennan said that the police tried to explain to him that he was at the wrong address and offered to help him.

But Miller began swearing at the officers and banging on the door of the property.

“Because of the disturbance, police took a hold of him but he continued to verbally abuse the officers and spat at them. No contact was made,” Mr McLennan said.

“He also kicked out at them but made no contact and he spat at them again.”

‘You have a nasty record and this was nasty behaviour’

During the journey to the police station, Miller was trying to kick out and spit at the officers and was being verbally abusive.

Defence solicitor Willie Young said: “He had been at some form of gathering in Buckie and consumed alcohol to excess. There is very little that he can recall.

“There was concern for his well-being and the police were trying to get him to a place of safety. It is a pity he didn’t take advantage of their offers of support. He is embarrassed by this.

“There is a real problem with alcohol here which has underpinned his convictions.”

Sheriff Macdonald sentenced Miller to 140 hours of unpaid work as a punishment and placed him under 18 months of social work supervision.

She told him: “You are only 24 and you have a nasty record and this was nasty behaviour. But I am told you are getting a grip of your problems.

“The officers were only trying to help and you behaved in an appalling and violent way. If you breach this order, you will be sent to jail instead.”

