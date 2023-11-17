New vision on the way for building which housed Elgin medical practice after Moray Council approval

A new purpose for a closed Elgin medical practice could be on the horizon.

In June 2021, Elgin Community Surgery closed down after Dr Mark Houliston decided to give it up after more than 20 years due to a GP shortage.

Their 4,700 registered patients moved to the Maryhill Group Practice.

The doctor and his staff also transferred to the nearby health centre.

‘Saddened’

The changes left Elgin with just one other medical practice at Linkwood, which has a register of 11,800 patients.

At the time, Dr Robert Lockhart, chairman of the Maryhill Group Practice, said: “We were saddened to hear of events at Elgin Community Surgery and see the outcome achieved as positive for both the patients and wider primary care in Moray.”

New life could be given to Elgin Community Surgery

Since then, Highfield House on Northfield Terrace has lay empty.

Last month in our weekly planning roundup we revealed proposals to make changes to the B listed building with the ambition to redevelop the site.

Morlich Homes wanted to demolish the north wings of the building.

Over the years, there have been two extensions added to the north of the house.

The Moray firm previously said pulling down the one-storey extensions will open up the site to allow for future development.

Based on planning documents they might turn the site into residential apartments, along with a small business unit.

Plans move forward for Elgin Community Surgery

Now the proposals have been approved by planning chiefs.

On the grounds the changes will not have a detrimental impact on the character or special historic interest of the listed building.

The early 19th century building has been used for offices in the past.

Morlich Homes says works will remove the modern and unsympathetic additions to the building but will leave the important building.