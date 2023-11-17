New vision on the way for building which housed Elgin medical practice after Moray Council approval

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

New vision on the way for building which housed Elgin medical practice after Moray Council approval

Elgin Community Surgery closed down in June 2021.

By Sean McAngus
Elgin Community Surgery.
Elgin Community Surgery.

A new purpose for a closed Elgin medical practice could be on the horizon.

In June 2021, Elgin Community Surgery closed down after Dr Mark Houliston decided to give it up after more than 20 years due to a GP shortage.

Their 4,700 registered patients moved to the Maryhill Group Practice.

The doctor and his staff also transferred to the nearby health centre.

Elgin Community Surgery.

‘Saddened’

The changes left Elgin with just one other medical practice at Linkwood, which has a register of 11,800 patients.

At the time,  Dr Robert Lockhart, chairman of the Maryhill Group Practice, said: “We were saddened to hear of events at Elgin Community Surgery and see the outcome achieved as positive for both the patients and wider primary care in Moray.”

Maryhill Group Practice.

New life could be given to Elgin Community Surgery

Since then, Highfield House on Northfield Terrace has lay empty.

Last month in our weekly planning roundup we revealed proposals to make changes to the B listed building with the ambition to redevelop the site.

Morlich Homes wanted to demolish the north wings of the building.

Over the years, there have been two extensions added to the north of the house.

The Moray firm previously said pulling down the one-storey extensions will open up the site to allow for future development.

Based on planning documents they might turn the site into residential apartments, along with a small business unit.

Plans move forward for Elgin Community Surgery

Now the proposals have been approved by planning chiefs.

On the grounds the changes will not have a detrimental impact on the character or special historic interest of the listed building.

The early 19th century building has been used for offices in the past.

Morlich Homes says works will remove the modern and unsympathetic additions to the building but will leave the important building.

All the latest Moray planning news

More from Moray

Kiesha Donaghy, a mother-of-two, is believed to have been found dead at his flat in the Anderson Drive. Facebook
Mum, 32, who died in New Elgin named locally as police continue probe
Drivers caught parking on pavements in Aberdeen will risk being slapped with a £100 fine next year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Poll: Aberdeen to enforce pavement parking ban — do you support the plan?
3
Two police officers from behind walking.
Mental health problems increasing police's workload in Moray
Denise Chisholm, better known as "Mrs Chiz", with her grandson Ethan.
'Everybody loved Mrs Chiz': Family's tribute to beloved Buckie classroom assistant Denise Chisholm
Police at scene of New Elgin death
Community in shock as police probe death of 32-year-old woman in New Elgin
Amy Jenkins pictured with her husband Alex, four-year-old son Jude and newborn Brody.
Family left stranded in Aberdeen after wife gives birth five weeks premature
A final report on the purchase of unused temporary cabins that were supposed to house children from Aberlour Primary School nursery will be discussed next week. Image: Moray Council
Final report on Moray Council's purchase of unused Aberlour nursery cabins will be discussed…
Batchen Street Coffee shop in Elgin. Image: Google Maps.
Popular speciality coffee shop dubbed 'best cafe in Elgin' goes on the market
CR0045655 Susy Macaulay Inverness. Nairn based music industry photographer Marc Marnie who has spent the past 50 years photographing hundreds of musical acts in Scotland from the famous to the unknowns. 7th November '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
From Ringo to Robbie: Nairn photographer's 50 years capturing music legends
Drawing impression of the proposed pavilion.
Charity behind Elgin sports complex gets permission to build pavilion to help growth

Conversation