No punishment for teen who punched policeman at Aboyne Highland Games

After lashing out, Brodie Paterson crowed: "Haha, I punched the police officer in the face."

By Danny McKay
Brodie Paterson who drunkenly assaulted a police officer at Aboyne Highland Games.
Brodie Paterson leaving court. Image: DC Thomson

A teen who got “spectacularly drunk” at the Aboyne Highland Games and punched a police officer in the face has escaped punishment.

Brodie Paterson inexplicably became abusive towards officers who tried to help him due to his intoxicated state.

After lashing out and punching one officer in the face, the then 18-year-old crowed: “Haha, I punched the police officer in the face.”

Paterson, now 19, pled guilty to assault and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner over the incident back in May, but sentence was deferred for him to be of good behaviour.

At that hearing, Sheriff Craig Findlater branded Paterson’s behaviour “quite disgusting” and challenged him to prove the incident as a one-off.

Brodie Paterson leaving court. Image: DC Thomson

Now, after returning to the dock and the court hearing he has indeed kept out of trouble, Sheriff Sean Lynch admonished Paterson.

The admonition means that while the offence stays on his record, no other punishment is imposed.

At the first hearing, defence solicitor Iain Hingston said the case was a “matter of profound embarrassment” for Paterson, of Formaston Park, Aboyne.

He added it had been “entirely out of character” for the teen, who did not have any previous convictions.

Mr Hingston went on: “The officers were just doing their job and he accepts they did not deserve to be treated in that way.

“He was spectacularly drunk”.

Brodie Paterson leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
