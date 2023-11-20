Drink-driver more than five times limit almost SEVEN hours after stopping

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Drink-driver more than five times limit almost SEVEN hours after stopping

Concerned neighbours called the police after spotting Paul Cowie, who they knew had been drinking, get in his white Ford Transit van and drive off towards Inverurie.

By Danny McKay
Paul Cowie. Image: Facebook
Paul Cowie. Image: Facebook

A drink-driving carpet cleaning boss was caught more than five times the legal alcohol limit – almost SEVEN hours after he claimed to have had his last drink.

Concerned neighbours called the police after spotting Paul Cowie, who they knew had been drinking, get in his white Ford Transit work van and drive off towards Inverurie.

When officers caught up with him, they found the 53-year-old stinking of alcohol, with glazed eyes, slurred speech and slow reactions.

A formal breath test at 10.40pm found him to be more than five times the limit, despite his claims that he stopped drinking at 4pm that day.

Fiscal depute Peter Finnon told Aberdeen Sheriff Court police received the call from Cowie’s neighbours around 9.25pm on June 8.

Unpaid work

They traced him 15 minutes later on Blackhall Road turning onto Nether Davah Way in Inverurie.

Officers activated their siren and Cowie stopped for them.

On approaching Cowie, they noted the “strong” smell of alcohol, slurred speech, glazed eyes and that his reactions were slow.

He disclosed to them that he had been drinking throughout the day and that his last drink was at 4pm.

After failing a roadside breath test, Cowie was arrested and taken to the police station where the formal reading was given at 10.40pm.

Cowie, of Pitcaple, pled guilty to driving with 117 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is just 22 microgrammes.

Sheriff Sean Lynch handed Cowie 100 hours of unpaid work.

The van Cowie was driving at the time of the incident. Image: Facebook

He also disqualified Cowie – who owns Cowie Carpet Cleaning, which recently advertised for a driver to join the company – from driving for three years.

Defence agent Marianne Milligan asked for her client to be made eligible for a drink-driving rehabilitation course which would reduce the length of the ban and the sheriff agreed.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Paul Cowie. Image: Facebook
Warrant for man who made disturbing murder claims at loch
Paul Cowie. Image: Facebook
Pair accused of tying up and murdering Inverness dad Ross MacGillivray
Paul Cowie. Image: Facebook
Aberdeen man in dock on crossbow attempted murder charge
Elgin Sheriff court
Domestic abuser who tried to control wife's life was like 'Jekyll and Hyde'
Driver caught doing 111mph on the A9 was 'overcome by emotion'
Brodie Paterson who drunkenly assaulted a police officer at Aboyne Highland Games.
No punishment for teen who punched policeman at Aboyne Highland Games
Paul Cowie. Image: Facebook
Weekend court roll – a million pound drugs bust and a brutal wedding day…
The Hayloft pub in Aberdeen and Martyn Anderson.
Smirking photobomber groped woman as she posed for a picture in Aberdeen pub
Paul Cowie. Image: Facebook
First offender raided Inverness pubs during 'crazy' couple of months
Ross MacGillivray.
Two men charged following the death of Ross MacGillivray in Inverness