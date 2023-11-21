Inverness inmate who was struggling with life in prison trashed cell and attacked guards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness inmate who was struggling with life in prison trashed cell and attacked guards

Prison staff had to don riot gear in order to tackle Michael Stewart, who was destroying his cell at HMP Inverness.

By David Love
Prison officers were attacked by an inmate who began to trash his cell because he wasn’t coping with life inside.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard that staff in riot gear were called to 27-year-old Michael Stewart’s cell on March 4 2022 when he began destroying property there.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver told Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald: “He began smashing up his cell and said he was in possession of a weapon.

“Prison officers were instructed to enter the cell and restrain him. They were kitted out in Personal Protection Equipment, helmets and shields.

“He threw a light fitting at them and then was punching and kicking out.

“One prison officer was repeatedly punched but was not injured due to her wearing PPE.”

Stewart admitted malicious damage and assault.

‘A very frightening experience’

Defence solicitor Willie Young said: “He was struggling with prison conditions at the time. He accepts his conduct was inappropriate.”

Mr Young added that his client was currently serving a sentence for breaching a community payback order and his earliest release date was January 31 next year.

He asked the sheriff not to impose a jail sentence which would interfere with that date.

Jailing Stewart for five months to start immediately, Sheriff Macdonald told him: “It must have been a very frightening experience, even for the professional officers.”

