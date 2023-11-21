Golf: Three extra holes required for ex-pro Gavin Still to land Duff House Royal club championship hat-trick

Former professional Gavin Still dug deep to clinch a hat-trick of Duff House Royal Golf Club championship titles.

Plus-five amateur Gavin birdied the last hole in his final round to earn a place in a play-off alongside Craig Matheson.

Offshore operator Gavin, 26, winner of the North-east District Open at his home course last year, eventually won at the third extra hole.

Gavin said: “I struggled with my game during the tournament and the only saving grace was a four-under 64 in the third round.

“In the play-off, I hit my opening tee-shot out of bounds, but made a three with my second ball to earn a halve with Craig in fives.

“We both missed birdie chances on the 18th, which was the second play-off hole.

“Fortunately, I managed to sink a 25ft birdie putt to secure my third successive title when we played the first hole again.

“I was just relieved to get over the line and extend my record.

“I’m looking forward to next year’s Champion of Champions as I had to concede my last-16 match this season as I was offshore – I’m going to make sure I get all my matches out of the way and give myself plenty time to play them in 2024!”

Gavin became an assistant professional to James Calam working between Duff House and Turriff in 2016, but regained his amateur status four years later.

Aberdeen Pennant League 2024 draw

There is a touch of deja vu after the draw for the group stages of the Aberdeen Pennant League.

The three groups of five teams threw up some tough ties when the tournament starts in 2024.

Defending champions Newmachar will face Deeside, the side they defeated 3.5-1.5 in this year’s final at Auchmill, in League B.

Newmachar will be bidding for their eighth success in the competition – which would be a remarkable achievement as their first victory only came in 1997.

Jamie Wilson and Mark Rae ensured the trophy was heading back to Newmachar earlier this season after earning the crucial third point with a 2&1 win over Henri Charles and Oli Blackadder.

Newmachar’s other opponents in the opening bout of matches are Hazlehead, Peterculter and Auchmill.

Royal Aberdeen – the winners in 2022 – have landed a testing section in League A.

The Balgownie lads will face Banchory, who they defeated 5-0 in last year’s final at Newmachar.

Royal Aberdeen will also take on Murcar Links, Bon Accord and Caledonian in the opening group stages.

Portlethen – who defeated Murcar Links 3.5-1.5 in 2021 final at Balnagask – have been drawn alongside Craibstone, Northern, Stonehaven and Nigg Bay.

Dates for the group stage matches have still to be confirmed, although the semi-finals will be at Banchory and Stonehaven on Sunday, August 4, and host club Craibstone will stage the final on Sunday, September 15.

Craibstone will also be the venue for the Maitland Shield from Monday, May 6, until the final on Friday, May 10.

Aces like buses at Newmachar…

There were two holes-in-one in the space of a few of days at Newmachar Golf Club.

Alison Hope aced her tee shot at the 104-yard ninth hole on the Hawkshill course with a nine-iron when playing with Sheila McNaught and Isobel Mackinnon.

It was Alison’s first hole-in-one.

Willie Beattie holed his tee-shot at the 196-yard 15th hole on the same course using a seven-iron.

He was partnered by Jim Crawford and Colin Findlay when carding his second ace.