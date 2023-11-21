Golf: Three extra holes required for ex-pro Gavin Still to land Duff House Royal club championship hat-trick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Golf

Golf: Three extra holes required for ex-pro Gavin Still to land Duff House Royal club championship hat-trick

This week's north-east golf round-up also covers the draw for the 2024 Aberdeen Pennant League and the tough groups it has thrown up.

By Alan Brown
Gavin Still, Duff House Royal Golf Club champion Image: Alan Brown.
Gavin Still, Duff House Royal Golf Club champion Image: Alan Brown.

Former professional Gavin Still dug deep to clinch a hat-trick of Duff House Royal Golf Club championship titles.

Plus-five amateur Gavin birdied the last hole in his final round to earn a place in a play-off alongside Craig Matheson.

Offshore operator Gavin, 26, winner of the North-east District Open at his home course last year, eventually won at the third extra hole.

Gavin said: “I struggled with my game during the tournament and the only saving grace was a four-under 64 in the third round.

“In the play-off, I hit my opening tee-shot out of bounds, but made a three with my second ball to earn a halve with Craig in fives.

“We both missed birdie chances on the 18th, which was the second play-off hole.

“Fortunately, I managed to sink a 25ft birdie putt to secure my third successive title when we played the first hole again.

“I was just relieved to get over the line and extend my record.

“I’m looking forward to next year’s Champion of Champions as I had to concede my last-16 match this season as I was offshore – I’m going to make sure I get all my matches out of the way and give myself plenty time to play them in 2024!”

Gavin became an assistant professional to James Calam working between Duff House and Turriff in 2016, but regained his amateur status four years later.

Aberdeen Pennant League 2024 draw

There is a touch of deja vu after the draw for the group stages of the Aberdeen Pennant League.

The three groups of five teams threw up some tough ties when the tournament starts in 2024.

Defending champions Newmachar will face Deeside, the side they defeated 3.5-1.5 in this year’s final at Auchmill, in League B.

Newmachar will be bidding for their eighth success in the competition – which would be a remarkable achievement as their first victory only came in 1997.

Jamie Wilson and Mark Rae ensured the trophy was heading back to Newmachar earlier this season after earning the crucial third point with a 2&1 win over Henri Charles and Oli Blackadder.

Newmachar’s other opponents in the opening bout of matches are Hazlehead, Peterculter and Auchmill.

Royal Aberdeen – the winners in 2022 – have landed a testing section in League A.

The Balgownie lads will face Banchory, who they defeated 5-0 in last year’s final at Newmachar.

Royal Aberdeen will also take on Murcar Links, Bon Accord and Caledonian in the opening group stages.

Portlethen – who defeated Murcar Links 3.5-1.5 in 2021 final at Balnagask – have been drawn alongside Craibstone, Northern, Stonehaven and Nigg Bay.

Dates for the group stage matches have still to be confirmed, although the semi-finals will be at Banchory and Stonehaven on Sunday, August 4, and host club Craibstone will stage the final on Sunday, September 15.

Craibstone will also be the venue for the Maitland Shield from Monday, May 6, until the final on Friday, May 10.

Aces like buses at Newmachar…

There were two holes-in-one in the space of a few of days at Newmachar Golf Club.

Alison Hope aced her tee shot at the 104-yard ninth hole on the Hawkshill course with a nine-iron when playing with Sheila McNaught and Isobel Mackinnon.

Alison Hope and Willie Beattie both hit aces at Newmachar Golf Club within a few days of each other.  Images: Alan Brown.

It was Alison’s first hole-in-one.

Willie Beattie holed his tee-shot at the 196-yard 15th hole on the same course using a seven-iron.

He was partnered by Jim Crawford and Colin Findlay when carding his second ace.

Willie Beattie.

 

More from Golf

Stonehaven Golf Club champion Craig Irvine. Image: Alan Brown.
Golf: Craig Irvine flirts with Stonehaven course record in comeback to win seventh club…
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are two of just three golfers in the top 50 of Forbes' list of highest earning sportspeople.
Stephen Gallacher: It could be a whole new ball game for golf
Nick Robson holding a trophy
Golf: Royal Aberdeen's Nick Robson, 62, wins Portuguese Senior Amateur Strokeplay in Algarve
Scott Jamieson finished tied for third at the Qatar Masters. Image: Shutterstock
Stephen Gallacher: Qatar Masters was an emotional rollercoaster
Ronnie McDonald in golfing action.
Golf: Newmachar's Ronnie McDonald - who played Open with Trevino and Watson - recognised…
An aerial view of work under way on a new ninth hole at Royal Dornoch's Struie Course. Image: Matthew Harris.
Royal Dornoch Golf Club press ahead with new ninth hole at Struie Course
Ewen Ferguson became the third Scot to win the Qatar Masters last year. Image: Shutterstock.
Stephen Gallacher: Race to Dubai heating up as we enter final stretch... but I…
Spence Trophy golf winner 2023, Cruden Bay's Koby Buchan
Golf: Cruden Bay Golf Club talent Koby Buchan matches dad and two uncles by…
Ivor Robson, the official starter at the Open for 41 years, who has died aged 83. Image: PA.
Stephen Gallacher on ‘legend’ Ivor Robson, PGA Seniors Championship returning to Trump International Links…
Phil Harrison, the chief executive of the Legends Tour, at Trump International Links. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Legends Tour chief executive says PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Links will be…

Conversation