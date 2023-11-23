Sneak peek: Shelves stocked as Aberdeen’s new Co-op ready to open tomorrow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sneak peek: Shelves stocked as Aberdeen’s new Co-op ready to open tomorrow

The P&J reveals what the new Co-op at Aberdeen’s King Street looks like ahead of the shop’s opening day.

By Alberto Lejarraga
A new Co-op will open tomorrow in Aberdeen's King Street. The shop will include a Costa coffee dispenser. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson
A new Co-op will open tomorrow in Aberdeen's King Street. The shop will include a Costa coffee dispenser. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson

A new Co-op supermarket will open in Aberdeen’s King Street tomorrow, Friday, November 24.

The store, which stretches over nearly 4,000 sq ft, will include a free ATM and a customer car park that is also set to include two electric vehicle charging points.

The new shop, which will open every day between 07:00 and 22:00, has created 15 local jobs.

The P&J had exclusive access to the inside of the new Co-op today, hours before its inauguration.

This is what Aberdeen’s new supermarket looks like.

Take a look into Aberdeen’s new Co-op

The new Co-op in Aberdeen’s King Street will include a stand with hot food and in-store bakery products.

Image shows one of the aisles of Aberdeen's new Co-op
Aberdeen’s new Co-op stretches over nearly 4,000 sq ft. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson

Coffee lovers will also have their sweet spot as a Costa coffee dispenser is available.

And, of course, the shelves across the supermarket will be packed with the usual groceries such as fresh food, ready meals, pizzas, beers, wines, vegan and plant-based products, etc.

A massive drinks fridge can be found in-store. Image/Chris Cromar/DC Thomson
The new Co-op in Aberdeen will create 15 local jobs. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson

A wide range of Mediterranean and world food will also be on sale.

What services will Aberdeen’s new Co-op offer?

Online delivery of groceries is available in as little as under two hours through Deliveroo; Just Eat and Uber Eats.

Parcel collection services are to be offered through Amazon.

Meanwhile, a soft plastic recycling unit is also available in-store to enable the community to recycle.

Image shows the ready-to-go meal fridge inside Aberdeen's new Co-op
A food-on-the-go fridge can also be found within the store. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson

Ross O’Reilly, Manager of Co-op’s new Aberdeen store, said: “The store has a great look. It has been purpose-built to deliver an excellent shopping experience, and we are really looking forward to welcoming Members and customers into their Co-op.

A number of shelves will contain everyday essentials. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson

Mr O’Reilly continued: “Our aim is to operate at the heart of local life, and we’ve worked to develop the range, choice and added services to create a compelling offer to serve and support our community.

“This includes a focus on delivering member-value so that the people who own our business, our members, benefit every time they shop.”

Pictures: First look inside Stornoway’s new Co-op supermarket with Original Factory Shop

 

