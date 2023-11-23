Sneak peek: Shelves stocked as Aberdeen’s new Co-op ready to open tomorrow

A new Co-op supermarket will open in Aberdeen’s King Street tomorrow, Friday, November 24.

The store, which stretches over nearly 4,000 sq ft, will include a free ATM and a customer car park that is also set to include two electric vehicle charging points.

The new shop, which will open every day between 07:00 and 22:00, has created 15 local jobs.

The P&J had exclusive access to the inside of the new Co-op today, hours before its inauguration.

This is what Aberdeen’s new supermarket looks like.

Take a look into Aberdeen’s new Co-op

The new Co-op in Aberdeen’s King Street will include a stand with hot food and in-store bakery products.

Coffee lovers will also have their sweet spot as a Costa coffee dispenser is available.

And, of course, the shelves across the supermarket will be packed with the usual groceries such as fresh food, ready meals, pizzas, beers, wines, vegan and plant-based products, etc.

A wide range of Mediterranean and world food will also be on sale.

What services will Aberdeen’s new Co-op offer?

Online delivery of groceries is available in as little as under two hours through Deliveroo; Just Eat and Uber Eats.

Parcel collection services are to be offered through Amazon.

Meanwhile, a soft plastic recycling unit is also available in-store to enable the community to recycle.

Ross O’Reilly, Manager of Co-op’s new Aberdeen store, said: “The store has a great look. It has been purpose-built to deliver an excellent shopping experience, and we are really looking forward to welcoming Members and customers into their Co-op.

Mr O’Reilly continued: “Our aim is to operate at the heart of local life, and we’ve worked to develop the range, choice and added services to create a compelling offer to serve and support our community.

“This includes a focus on delivering member-value so that the people who own our business, our members, benefit every time they shop.”