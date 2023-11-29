Deadly A90 crash investigation report claimed car was going 91mph, trial told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Deadly A90 crash investigation report claimed car was going 91mph, trial told

Dylan Irvine, 19, was killed after his friend's red Ford Fiesta came off the A90 and collided with trees between Peterhead and Fraserburgh.

By David McPhee
Dylan Irvine, 19, was killed in the A90 crash near St Fergus. Images: DC Thomson/Police Scotland
Dylan Irvine, 19, was killed in the A90 crash near St Fergus. Images: DC Thomson/Police Scotland

A driver accused of killing his teenage friend in a horrific crash on the A90 was travelling as fast as 91mph, a court has been told.

Jake Summers, who denies driving at excessive speed without due care and attention, crawled for 19 metres from the 21-year-old’s wrecked Ford Fiesta, from which Dylan Irvine, 19, was thrown.

The two stricken young men lay in a field near St Fergus for 10 hours overnight, waiting for someone to report the collision to the emergency services so that help would arrive.

But Mr Irvine lost his life in the tragedy after the vehicle he was in came off the Peterhead to Fraserburgh stretch of road and smashed into trees on October 4 2020.

Giving evidence to an ongoing trial on Wednesday, Police Constable Calum Jamieson told a jury of a report that calculated Summer’s car had moved at a “maximum theoretical speed” of 91mph when it struck the first of two trees.

Peterhead man Jake Summers denies speeding before fatal A90 crash that killed Dylan Irvine

Fiscal depute John Adams asked him whether he was able to have a “general view” as to how fast the car was travelling based on his experience as a collision investigator.

“Based on the damage to the vehicle and other vehicles I’ve seen, I would say it was a high speed,” Mr Jamieson replied.

Mr Adams then asked Mr Jamieson if he had used the combined elements of the “impact damage to the car, the speed found on the speedometer and the post-impact movements” of the Fiesta to form his opinion.

“That’s correct, yes. A combination of all those things,” the witness responded.

Using the findings of the report, Mr Jamieson described a scenario in which the car hit one tree at high speed before colliding with another, causing it to spin 360 degrees before landing in a field.

According to the report, the Fiesta settled more than eight meters from the road, throwing Dylan Irvine from the vehicle.

Jake Summers then crawled into the field for 19 meters.

But court heard that the crash, which occurred at 9.30pm, was only reported to the police ten hours later, at 7.30am the following morning.

In the meantime, the two stricken men had been laying in the field for all that time before emergency services arrived.

Mr Adams asked the collision investigator to elaborate on how, in his opinion, the Ford Fiesta came to spin 360 degrees and land in the field.

“It’s the violence of the rotation,” Mr Jamieson answered, adding: “It was a very, very violent impact.”

The prosecutor then queried: “Having considered all the evidence, what opinion have you formed?”

PC Jamieson commented: “That the vehicle has been travelling in all likelihood at the maximum theoretical speed for the bend [in the road].

“It’s consistent with the level of damage to the car,” the witness added.

The Ford Fiesta driven by Jake Summers crashed into trees and ended up in a field. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

A90 crash investigator’s evidence challenged by Jake Summers’ defence lawyer

However, Mr Jamieson’s initial claims were challenged under cross-examination by defence counsel David Moggach, who is representing the accused driver Mr Summers.

He quizzed the police investigator on the formula used to assess the speed of the crashed Fiesta and suggested that it should be treated with a “great deal of caution”.

Mr Jamieson agreed, stating that he thought it best to “air on the side of caution”.

Mr Moggach asked in reply: “Just for the reason that we can’t be sure?”

The witness responded: “We can’t be sure”.

Mr Moggach then probed Mr Jamieson’s opinion that the car’s wheels came off the ground and how long they could have been airborne.

“All these factors could give a false reading of the speed – a red herring?” he queried.

The expert witness answered: “Yes, absolutely”.

Mr Moggach continued: “And if the starting point is wrong then the results can be wrong?”

The investigator told the court: “Yes, that’s true”.

During redirection, the prosecutor suggested to Mr Jamieson that his “candid” answers during cross-examination “might be confusing” for the jury and asked him to clarify his position.

“You believe this incident was caused by a high-speed collision, how confident are you in expressing that opinion? Mr Adams asked.

“Very confident,” the witness replied.

Summers, of Harbour Street in Peterhead, denies losing control of his red Ford Fiesta.

He’s accused of causing the car to cross into the opposing lane of the A90 carriageway near the St Fergus Gas Plant, where the vehicle then struck trees and landed in a field.

The trial, before Sheriff Morag McLaughlin, continues.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

More from Crime & Courts

Dylan Irvine, 19, was killed in the A90 crash near St Fergus. Images: DC Thomson/Police Scotland
'Three litres of vodka a day' drinker snuck into domestic abuse victim's home
Dylan Irvine, 19, was killed in the A90 crash near St Fergus. Images: DC Thomson/Police Scotland
Rapist dad jailed after Aberdeen daughter recalls horrific 'first memory as a child'
Martin McNolty at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after assaulting a child at an Aberdeen shopping centre.
'Bizarre' Aberdeen bus stop pervert declared himself 'King Tut' and touched child's breasts
Derek Simpson, who punched a man in the tesco car park in Turriff
Violent Turriff Tesco car park thug punched man
Dylan Irvine, 19, was killed in the A90 crash near St Fergus. Images: DC Thomson/Police Scotland
No jail for violent hotel guest whose room fire caused £20k damage
Dylan Irvine, 19, was killed in the A90 crash near St Fergus. Images: DC Thomson/Police Scotland
Drunk driver drove wrecked car all the way home after hitting bus
Dylan Irvine, 19, was killed in the A90 crash near St Fergus. Images: DC Thomson/Police Scotland
Pair reappear in court accused of tying up and murdering Inverness dad
Dylan Irvine, 19, was killed in the A90 crash near St Fergus. Images: DC Thomson/Police Scotland
Driver, 21, goes on trial accused of killing friend in horror A90 crash
Dylan Irvine, 19, was killed in the A90 crash near St Fergus. Images: DC Thomson/Police Scotland
Abuser jailed for biting woman's breast and chasing her down street
Dylan Irvine, 19, was killed in the A90 crash near St Fergus. Images: DC Thomson/Police Scotland
Former Aberdeen designer clothes store boss convicted of rape