Exclusive: Heartbroken mum remembers last-ever Christmas with A90 crash death son

A devastated mum has spoken of her “agonising” daily commute to work past the spot where her son was killed by his convicted killer “boy racer” friend.

Dylan Irvine, 19, was thrown from Jake Summers’ wrecked red Ford Fiesta into a field after the vehicle careered off the A90 near St Fergus and struck two trees.

An investigation into the crash assessed the Fiesta to be travelling at around 91mph as it slid off the single-carriageway road between Peterhead to Fraserburgh.

Summers had denied driving at excessive speed without due care and attention, but a jury found him guilty of causing the deadly smash on the night of October 4 2020.

Dylan Irvine’s mum speaks out about losing Peterhead son in A90 tragedy

Following the verdict, Dylan’s grieving mother Amanda spoke out about suffering from “a pain like nothing else, which only other bereaved parents could understand”.

And she called on soon-to-be punished Summers to treat his conviction as “an opportunity to improve, live rightly, help others and do something of value with his life”.

The Irvine family has also shared a photo of their last-ever Christmas with Dylan before he died in the horrifying smash.

In a statement from Digby Brown Solicitors, his mum said: “Each day I go to work, I have to drive along the same road – the very spot where Dylan died.

“It’s agonising, because each time I pass, it creates anxiety as I imagine what happened in those final moments and how the crash might have been avoided.”

During a three-day trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, shocking details emerged about Dylan’s horrendous death, including the fact that his body was discovered 4.7 metres away from the car wreck.

Jake Summers was found unconscious by police officers and ambulance personnel around 19 meters from where the car had come to rest, after crawling away from it in the middle of the night.

‘It’s not enough to just feel bad or say sorry’ – mum calls on killer ‘boy racer’ Jake Summers to learn lessons

The tragic collision occurred around 9.30pm but was not reported to the emergency services until 7.30am the following morning – more than ten hours later.

Summers, of Harbour Street, Peterhead, is due to be sentenced after Christmas, on December 29.

But Ms Irvine added: “No sentence could come remotely close to reflecting the value of Dylan’s life or the significance of his loss, and while accountability is important, I know it doesn’t make sense to rob another young man of a future.

“But it’s not enough to just feel bad or say sorry because what matters is action.”

She also urged Summers to treat the conclusion of the court proceedings as a wake-up call to learn lessons and change.

“I hope Jake sees the outcome for what it is – an opportunity to improve, live rightly, help others and do something of value with his life and become more than just the boy racer who killed his friend.”

Heartbreaking ‘void’ left in family after Peterhead teen’s A90 crash death

Amanda Irvine ended her statement by expressing her gratitude for the support people have given to the Irvines over the last three years.

And they requested their privacy to be respected while they come to terms with the “void” that Dylan’s absence has left in the family and try to move forward from their pain.

