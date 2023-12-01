Exclusive: Heartbroken mum remembers last-ever Christmas with A90 crash death son

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Heartbroken mum remembers last-ever Christmas with A90 crash death son

The family of Peterhead teenager Dylan Irvine have called on convicted killer driver Jake Summers to "become more than just the boy racer who killed his friend".

Dylan Irvine, left, with sister Morgan, mum Amanda and brother Kian, and the A90 crash scene, right. Images: Irvine family handout/DC Thomson
Dylan Irvine, left, with sister Morgan, mum Amanda and brother Kian, and the A90 crash scene, right. Images: Irvine family handout/DC Thomson
By David McPhee and Bryan Rutherford

A devastated mum has spoken of her “agonising” daily commute to work past the spot where her son was killed by his convicted killer “boy racer” friend.

Dylan Irvine, 19, was thrown from Jake Summers’ wrecked red Ford Fiesta into a field after the vehicle careered off the A90 near St Fergus and struck two trees.

An investigation into the crash assessed the Fiesta to be travelling at around 91mph as it slid off the single-carriageway road between Peterhead to Fraserburgh.

Summers had denied driving at excessive speed without due care and attention, but a jury found him guilty of causing the deadly smash on the night of October 4 2020.

Dylan Irvine’s mum speaks out about losing Peterhead son in A90 tragedy

Following the verdict, Dylan’s grieving mother Amanda spoke out about suffering from “a pain like nothing else, which only other bereaved parents could understand”.

And she called on soon-to-be punished Summers to treat his conviction as “an opportunity to improve, live rightly, help others and do something of value with his life”.

The Irvine family has also shared a photo of their last-ever Christmas with Dylan before he died in the horrifying smash.

Dylan Irvine was thrown into a field from his friend’s mangled car. Images: DC Thomson/Police Scotland

In a statement from Digby Brown Solicitors, his mum said: “Each day I go to work, I have to drive along the same road – the very spot where Dylan died.

“It’s agonising, because each time I pass, it creates anxiety as I imagine what happened in those final moments and how the crash might have been avoided.”

During a three-day trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, shocking details emerged about Dylan’s horrendous death, including the fact that his body was discovered 4.7 metres away from the car wreck.

Jake Summers was found unconscious by police officers and ambulance personnel around 19 meters from where the car had come to rest, after crawling away from it in the middle of the night.

‘It’s not enough to just feel bad or say sorry’ – mum calls on killer ‘boy racer’ Jake Summers to learn lessons

The tragic collision occurred around 9.30pm but was not reported to the emergency services until 7.30am the following morning – more than ten hours later.

Summers, of Harbour Street, Peterhead, is due to be sentenced after Christmas, on December 29.

But Ms Irvine added: “No sentence could come remotely close to reflecting the value of Dylan’s life or the significance of his loss, and while accountability is important, I know it doesn’t make sense to rob another young man of a future.

“But it’s not enough to just feel bad or say sorry because what matters is action.”

Jake Summers will be sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court next month. Image: Facebook

She also urged Summers to treat the conclusion of the court proceedings as a wake-up call to learn lessons and change.

“I hope Jake sees the outcome for what it is – an opportunity to improve, live rightly, help others and do something of value with his life and become more than just the boy racer who killed his friend.”

Heartbreaking ‘void’ left in family after Peterhead teen’s A90 crash death

Amanda Irvine ended her statement by expressing her gratitude for the support people have given to the Irvines over the last three years.

And they requested their privacy to be respected while they come to terms with the “void” that Dylan’s absence has left in the family and try to move forward from their pain.

READ MORE: Dylan Irvine ‘would still be here’ today if killer friend Jake Summers had slowed down, prosecutor who got driver convicted said

https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/6276397/jake-summers-dyl…head-a90-crash-2/

