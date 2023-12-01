Kiesha Donaghy death: Man, 41, in court charged with murdering mum-of-two

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Kiesha Donaghy who was found dead in her Elgin home.

Owen Grant, who will turn 42 tomorrow, was arrested yesterday in connection with the death of the popular mum-of-two on Anderson Drive.

Kiesha, 32, was found dead two weeks ago on November 16 after friends raised concerns about her welfare.

It prompted a huge investigation with up to 40 police officers searching for clues.

Grant, whose general address was given as Elgin, appeared in private in Elgin Sheriff Court today charged with murdering Kiesha. He made no plea and has been remanded in custody.

Elgin home raided in murder hunt

In the days after Kiesha’s death police appealed for help in tracing the person responsible for the “violent” incident.

Forensic officers remained at her Anderson Drive home in the days that followed and were seen taking away more evidence this week.

Then, shortly after 11am yesterday, police announced they had arrested a 41-year-old in connection with her death.

Neighbours say that shortly after 4pm the same day police arrived at a home on Sandstone Avenue, less than half a mile away from Anderson Drive, where Grant is believed to have been staying.

It is believed Kiesha and Grant had been in a short-term relationship.

Locals say he had been seen drinking in a nearby pub during the last month and told customers he had been spoken to by the police about Kiesha’s death.

Sandstone Avenue residents report the home he had been staying in is used predominantly by tenants looking for short-term lets.

Grant, who moved to Moray from Manchester, is also known to have connections in the Buckie and Portknockie areas.

Since May last year he has been playing for Buckie Cricket Club, helping the team to a trophy win in Inverness earlier this year.

Spiderman tribute at Kiesha’s home

Tributes have continued to be placed at Kiesha’s Anderson Drive home this week.

The mum was well-known in the community and had stayed on the street for several years.

Despite wet and freezing cold weather, tributes, including a Spiderman doll, have continued to be placed at the gate leading to the block of flats where she stayed.

Kiesha’s death has shocked the Elgin community in the weeks since her body was found in her home.