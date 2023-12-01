Kiesha Donaghy death: Man, 41, in court charged with murdering mum-of-two

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kiesha Donaghy death: Man, 41, in court charged with murdering mum-of-two

Police have searched a second home in New Elgin believed to be connected to the death of Kiesha.

By David Mackay
Collage of Kiesha Donaghy and police outside Anderson Drive flats in Elgin.
Kiesha Donaghy was found dead in her Elgin home about two weeks ago. Image: Facebook/Jasperimage

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Kiesha Donaghy who was found dead in her Elgin home.

Owen Grant, who will turn 42 tomorrow, was arrested yesterday in connection with the death of the popular mum-of-two on Anderson Drive.

Kiesha, 32, was found dead two weeks ago on November 16 after friends raised concerns about her welfare.

It prompted a huge investigation with up to 40 police officers searching for clues.

Grant, whose general address was given as Elgin, appeared in private in Elgin Sheriff Court today charged with murdering Kiesha. He made no plea and has been remanded in custody.

Elgin home raided in murder hunt

In the days after Kiesha’s death police appealed for help in tracing the person responsible for the “violent” incident.

Forensic officers remained at her Anderson Drive home in the days that followed and were seen taking away more evidence this week.

Then, shortly after 11am yesterday, police announced they had arrested a 41-year-old in connection with her death.

Police cars on Anderson Drive in Elgin.
There is still a police presence outside the home of Keisha Donaghy. Image: Jasperimage.

Neighbours say that shortly after 4pm the same day police arrived at a home on Sandstone Avenue, less than half a mile away from Anderson Drive, where Grant is believed to have been staying.

It is believed Kiesha and Grant had been in a short-term relationship.

Locals say he had been seen drinking in a nearby pub during the last month and told customers he had been spoken to by the police about Kiesha’s death.

Sandstone Avenue residents report the home he had been staying in is used predominantly by tenants looking for short-term lets.

Forensic police officers coming out of flats.
Forensic police officers coming out of Kiesha’s flat on Anderson Drive. Image: Jasperimage

Grant, who moved to Moray from Manchester, is also known to have connections in the Buckie and Portknockie areas.

Since May last year he has been playing for Buckie Cricket Club, helping the team to a trophy win in Inverness earlier this year.

Spiderman tribute at Kiesha’s home

Spiderman doll among floral tributes.
A spiderman doll has been added to the floral tributes outside Kiesha’s home. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Tributes have continued to be placed at Kiesha’s Anderson Drive home this week.

The mum was well-known in the community and had stayed on the street for several years.

Despite wet and freezing cold weather, tributes, including a Spiderman doll, have continued to be placed at the gate leading to the block of flats where she stayed.

Kiesha’s death has shocked the Elgin community in the weeks since her body was found in her home.

