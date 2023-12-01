First look round newly expanded Wagamama in Aberdeen’s Union Square

Asian-inspired restaurant chain Wagamama is just days away from opening its new premises in Aberdeen’s Union Square.

The eatery has extended into the former Giraffe restaurant unit next door to meet customer demand, creating an extra 20 new jobs.

Located on the first floor of the busy shopping centre, the restaurant is now able to seat an extra 80 diners.

The expanded restaurant now has capacity for 195 customers following the expansion.

It opens on Monday and our photographer Kami Thomson was given an exclusive first look inside.

Wagamama Aberdeen general manager, Dorota Mikos, said: “The team and I are looking forward to welcoming the people of Aberdeen back into our new and improved restaurant.

“With new menu offerings and fresh favourites available, the redesigned restaurant offers a more spacious and comfortable environment for our guests. We can’t wait to welcome back our regulars and visitors to Union Square.”

The chain says its menu is inspired by the flavours of Asia and was created to “nourish, sustain and inspire from bowl to soul”.

Wagamama’s revamped Aberdeen restaurant will also offer a new Korean-inspired menu, including Wagamama’s first ever hot pots, with chicken, steak or silken tofu.

Wagamama reopens on Monday, December 4 at 11am.