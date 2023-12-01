First look round newly expanded Wagamama in Aberdeen’s Union Square

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

First look round newly expanded Wagamama in Aberdeen’s Union Square

The Asian inspired chain will now be able to seat an extra 80 diners.

By Kelly Wilson
First look round newly expanded Wagamama in Union Square, Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
First look round newly expanded Wagamama in Union Square, Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Asian-inspired restaurant chain Wagamama is just days away from opening its new premises in Aberdeen’s Union Square.

The eatery has extended into the former Giraffe restaurant unit next door to meet customer demand, creating an extra 20 new jobs.

Located on the first floor of the busy shopping centre, the restaurant is now able to seat an extra 80 diners.

The expanded restaurant now has capacity for 195 customers following the expansion.

It opens on Monday and our photographer Kami Thomson was given an exclusive first look inside.

Look around Wagamama

Wagamama in Union Square has extended into the empty unit next door. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
New artwork around the restaurant brightens up surroundings. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Customers will notice a more spacious restaurant, with new lighting installed. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
New dishes will be available on the menu. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Wagamama has been closed while the expansion was taking place. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Wagamama initially opened in Aberdeen in the Academy shopping centre before moving to Union Square. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Wagamama can now cater for 195 customers instead of 115. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Wagamama has been in the Granite City since 2013. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Wagamama Aberdeen general manager, Dorota Mikos, said: “The team and I are looking forward to welcoming the people of Aberdeen back into our new and improved restaurant.

“With new menu offerings and fresh favourites available, the redesigned restaurant offers a more spacious and comfortable environment for our guests. We can’t wait to welcome back our regulars and visitors to Union Square.”

The chain says its menu is inspired by the flavours of Asia and was created to “nourish, sustain and inspire from bowl to soul”.

Wagamama’s revamped Aberdeen restaurant will also offer a new Korean-inspired menu, including Wagamama’s first ever hot pots, with chicken, steak or silken tofu.

Wagamama reopens on Monday, December 4 at 11am.

More from Business

Lawrence Jones, former head of tech firm UKFast, has been jailed for two rapes and a sexual assault (PA)
Tech entrepreneur Lawrence Jones jailed for 15 years for three sex attacks
Most care home workers rely on Statutory Sick Pay (Alamy/PA)
Most care workers cannot afford to take time off sick, survey shows
Wilko relaunched in Exeter after the brand was sold following administration (Emily Whitfield-Wicks/Wilko/PA)
Wilko returns to high street months after chain’s dramatic collapse
Fish being brought ashore in Scalloway.
Forecast for bigger fish landings prompts investment in Shetland
The facade of the new TAG Heauer on Union Street.
Boost for Union Street as Jamieson & Carry opens new Tag Heuer boutique
Members of the Aslef union on a picket line (Danny Lawson/PA)
Train drivers vote to continue taking strike action for next six months
The UK’s manufacturing downturn eased further in November (Ian Forsyth/PA)
UK factory slump eases but ‘little festive cheer’ for under-pressure firms
Court artist sketch of Sir James Dyson appearing at the Royal Courts Of Justice, central London, for his libel trial against Mirror Group Newspapers (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Sir James Dyson loses libel claim against Mirror publisher at High Court
Decarbonising industries such as steel will be a major part of reaching net zero (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Decarbonising industry can’t wait for ‘technologies of tomorrow’, says Tory MP
Tower blocks around the Nine Elms development in south west London (Aaron Chown/PA)
Abu Dhabi firm buys Nine Elms developer London Square for £230m