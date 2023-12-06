Pervert sent apology on napkin to woman he filmed undressing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pervert sent apology on napkin to woman he filmed undressing

Dale Johnston left his mobile phone recording a video of the woman as she got changed in the bedroom of a property in Aberdeen - but she caught him.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A pervert was caught using his mobile phone to video record a woman getting undressed and later sent her a written apology in a card and on a napkin.

Dale Johnston, 29, propped up his device against a pillow in the bedroom of an Aberdeen property on October 11 last year and left after setting the camera to record.

Although it captured a woman getting changed, the observant victim spotted the suspicious mobile and realised what was happening after examining it.

When she discovered Johnston’s phone had recorded a video of her in a state of undress, she deleted it.

But when the sex fiend returned to the room and noticed that his device had been moved, he immediately apologised for his sordid voyeuristic escapade.

Dale Johnston was caught during the act of voyeurism at the Aberdeen property

Explaining to Aberdeen Sheriff Court what happened on the day of the incident, the fiscal depute said: “The complainer changed her top and bra, noticing that the accused’s mobile phone was propped up against the pillow on the bed – the camera facing towards the area where she’d been changing.

“Concerned by this, she picked up the phone and observed that the camera was recording a video of her and realised the recording would have captured her in a state of undress.

“She immediately stopped the recording, deleted it from the accused’s phone and placed it back on the bed.”

Later, Johnston came back to the room, noticed his phone had been moved, picked it up and “instantly apologised”.

The woman told him she “did not want to hear his apology” and left – never speaking to him ever again.

But the next day, she received a number of apologies from Johnston and decided to contact the police.

Kinallen man’s mobile phone mischief costs him his reputation and a fine

Johnston, of Banbridge Road, Kinallen in Northern Ireland, pled guilty to a charge of voyeurism.

Defence agent George Mathers, speaking at an earlier hearing, said: “He has asked me publicly to apologise yet again to the complainer for his behaviour, which he still finds it very difficult for him to understand”.

Mr Mathers said his client seemed a “well-educated, decent, hardworking individual” and that the offence was a “complete aberration”.

He added Johnston, in the wake of the incident, had sent the woman an apology card and an apologetic message on a napkin.

“He’s thoroughly ashamed of himself and he’s deeply embarrassed,” the solicitor added.

Sheriff Ian Wallace placed Johnston on the sex offenders register, ordered him to be supervised for 18 months and fined him £1,040.

The sheriff also imposed an order on Johnston, banning him from contacting or approaching the woman.

