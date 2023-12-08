Police catch motorist 5 minutes after telling him not to drink-drive

Police caught a university student behind the wheel only five minutes after spotting him swigging alcohol outside his car and assuring officers that he wouldn’t drive.

Postgraduate Sai Pati was discovered to be nearly three times the legal limit around 2.15am on November 16 this year.

Just moments before, the 22-year-old motorist had been approached by constables after they spotted him sipping from a beer bottle while standing next to his car.

The Indian national assured officers he had no intention of drink-driving and walked off.

But minutes later his blue Skoda was stopped by police who found Pati in the driver’s seat – reeking of alcohol and slurring his words.

The drink-driver’s solicitor later told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that pleading guilty was the “only intelligent thing” his client had done.

Sai Pati ignored a police warning against drink-driving

Prosecuting Pati, fiscal depute Stephanie Cardow told the court that police officers on uniformed patrol first approached Pati on Aberdeen’s Bridge Street.

They gave him “suitable advice regarding drink-driving” before Pati walked away from the car, Ms Cardow said.

“Police CCTV operators were asked to keep an eye on the vehicle and around five minutes later, the accused and a group of friends were seen to re-enter the car.

“The car then set off down Bridge Street where it was stopped by police.”

Pati was then removed from the Skoda by police, who noticed a strong smell of alcohol coming from him and that he was slurring his speech.

When breathalysed, Pati gave a reading of 63mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22mcg.

Appearing in the dock, Pati pled guilty to one charge of being in charge of a motor vehicle while over the drink-drive limit.

Postgraduate student punished for drinking too much alcohol and driving

Defence solicitor Mike Monro told the court that “the only intelligent thing” his client had done “in this whole process is to plead guilty”.

He added: “He was staying overnight in Aberdeen with family and drove into the city cenre and parked on Bridge Street.

“He accepts he then went to a nightclub and consumed alcohol with his friends.

“Mr Pati was not intending to park the vehicle, but his friend then suggested that he should go and park his car in a car park.

“He got into the car and was then seen by police going to park up,” Mr Monro explained.

Sheriff Andrew Miller told Pati that he acknowledged his lack of previous convictions and that he had admitted the charge at the “earliest stage”.

But the sheriff added: “Nonetheless, this is a serious matter”.

He fined Pati, of St Clair Street, Aberdeen, a total of £520 and disqualified him from driving for one year.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.