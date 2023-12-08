Police catch motorist 5 minutes after telling him not to drink-drive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police catch motorist 5 minutes after telling him not to drink-drive

Postgraduate student Sai Pati was seen standing next to his car in Aberdeen city centre while enjoying a bottle of beer - assuring officers he wouldn't be driving.

By David McPhee
Sai Pati. Image: Facebook
Sai Pati. Image: Facebook

Police caught a university student behind the wheel only five minutes after spotting him swigging alcohol outside his car and assuring officers that he wouldn’t drive.

Postgraduate Sai Pati was discovered to be nearly three times the legal limit around 2.15am on November 16 this year.

Just moments before, the 22-year-old motorist had been approached by constables after they spotted him sipping from a beer bottle while standing next to his car.

The Indian national assured officers he had no intention of drink-driving and walked off.

But minutes later his blue Skoda was stopped by police who found Pati in the driver’s seat – reeking of alcohol and slurring his words.

The drink-driver’s solicitor later told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that pleading guilty was the “only intelligent thing” his client had done.

Sai Pati ignored a police warning against drink-driving

Prosecuting Pati, fiscal depute Stephanie Cardow told the court that police officers on uniformed patrol first approached Pati on Aberdeen’s Bridge Street.

They gave him “suitable advice regarding drink-driving” before Pati walked away from the car, Ms Cardow said.

“Police CCTV operators were asked to keep an eye on the vehicle and around five minutes later, the accused and a group of friends were seen to re-enter the car.

“The car then set off down Bridge Street where it was stopped by police.”

Bridge Street, Aberdeen . Image: DC Thomson

Pati was then removed from the Skoda by police, who noticed a strong smell of alcohol coming from him and that he was slurring his speech.

When breathalysed, Pati gave a reading of 63mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22mcg.

Appearing in the dock, Pati pled guilty to one charge of being in charge of a motor vehicle while over the drink-drive limit.

Postgraduate student punished for drinking too much alcohol and driving

Defence solicitor Mike Monro told the court that “the only intelligent thing” his client had done “in this whole process is to plead guilty”.

He added: “He was staying overnight in Aberdeen with family and drove into the city cenre and parked on Bridge Street.

“He accepts he then went to a nightclub and consumed alcohol with his friends.

“Mr Pati was not intending to park the vehicle, but his friend then suggested that he should go and park his car in a car park.

“He got into the car and was then seen by police going to park up,” Mr Monro explained.

Sheriff Andrew Miller told Pati that he acknowledged his lack of previous convictions and that he had admitted the charge at the “earliest stage”.

But the sheriff added: “Nonetheless, this is a serious matter”.

He fined Pati, of St Clair Street, Aberdeen, a total of £520 and disqualified him from driving for one year.

