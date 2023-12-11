‘Drunken, idiotic behaviour’: Aberdeen man admits sex assault on police officer

A man has admitted sexually assaulting a female police officer on Union Street in what his own lawyer branded “drunken, idiotic behaviour”.

Edgar Teniuch pleaded guilty to the sexual offence, which occurred in Aberdeen city centre and at Kittybrewster police station.

The 37-year-old sexually assaulted the police constable by kissing her hand and repeatedly attempting to kiss her on the face.

The incident happened on February 24 last year, while Teniuch was being arrested for a separate matter.

Background reports ordered

Defence agent Kevin Longino told the court his client was “very drunk when this occurred”.

He added: “It’s drunken, idiotic behaviour when being arrested for something else at the time.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge deferred sentence on Teniuch, of Beattie Place, Aberdeen, until January for background reports.

She made him subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act in the meantime.

