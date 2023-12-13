Sheriff jails drunken Elgin man who assaulted female police officers

A “drunken thug” from Elgin has been jailed for eight months after assaulting two female police officers.

Stephen Forbes, 39, appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court having admitted three charges of assault.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver told the court that on December 10 2022 Forbes had brandished a knife at a man, who then dialled 999.

Ms Silver told the court that when officers arrived to arrest Forbes, he became aggressive and started shouting abuse at the two officers – who were trying to handcuff him – kicking the female officer on her body.

Once transferred to Elgin Custody Suite, Forbes began a tirade of abuse aimed at two more officers calling one a “lesbian” and “c**t” and threatening to “s*** on them”.

‘I will slit your throat and rip your face off’

A further charge of assault on October 12 this year occurred when Forbes was in a friend’s house.

The court heard that police attended the address for a separate matter at around 7pm when Forbes began shouting abuse at them and was told to “sit down”.

Ms Silver said: “He caused annoyance and interfered with the arrest of another individual.

“The [homeowner] tried to calm him down, but he pushed her, causing her to stumble back.”

Forbes became more verbally abusive, the court was heard, telling officers: “I will slit your throat and rip your face off.”

He pushed one of the female officers while resisting arrest, causing her to stumble backwards.

Forbes, of Friars House, Institution Road, Elgin, was taken to the town’s police station but was too intoxicated to be charged that night.

‘It is my job to protect people going about their jobs’

Defence agent Iain Maltman said his client lives alone and was contemplating a move to Edinburgh “as soon as possible” to avoid consorting with his current peer group.

Mr Maltman added: “He is not addicted to drugs but does accept he misuses them on occasion.”

Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood voiced his shock at Forbes’ behaviour and said he had “quite viciously” assaulted and abused female police officers.

Sheriff Fleetwood called Forbes a “drunken thug” and added: “There had been plenty male officers involved, but on these occasions, you assaulted the women. It is my job to protect people going about their jobs.”

He sentenced Forbes to eight months imprisonment in total for all the offences.

