Sheriff jails drunken Elgin man who assaulted female police officers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Sheriff jails drunken Elgin man who assaulted female police officers

Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood voiced his shock at Stephen Forbes' behaviour and branded him a "drunken thug".

By Joanne Warnock
A photograph of Elgin Sheriff Court
The case called at Elgin Sheriff Court

A “drunken thug” from Elgin has been jailed for eight months after assaulting two female police officers.

Stephen Forbes, 39, appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court having admitted three charges of assault.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver told the court that on December 10 2022 Forbes had brandished a knife at a man, who then dialled 999.

Ms Silver told the court that when officers arrived to arrest Forbes, he became aggressive and started shouting abuse at the two officers – who were trying to handcuff him – kicking the female officer on her body.

Once transferred to Elgin Custody Suite, Forbes began a tirade of abuse aimed at two more officers calling one a “lesbian” and “c**t” and threatening to “s*** on them”.

‘I will slit your throat and rip your face off’

A further charge of assault on October 12 this year occurred when Forbes was in a friend’s house.

The court heard that police attended the address for a separate matter at around 7pm when Forbes began shouting abuse at them and was told to “sit down”.

Ms Silver said: “He caused annoyance and interfered with the arrest of another individual.

“The [homeowner] tried to calm him down, but he pushed her, causing her to stumble back.”

Forbes became more verbally abusive, the court was heard, telling officers: “I will slit your throat and rip your face off.”

He pushed one of the female officers while resisting arrest, causing her to stumble backwards.

Forbes, of Friars House, Institution Road, Elgin, was taken to the town’s police station but was too intoxicated to be charged that night.

‘It is my job to protect people going about their jobs’

Defence agent Iain Maltman said his client lives alone and was contemplating a move to Edinburgh “as soon as possible” to avoid consorting with his current peer group.

Mr Maltman added: “He is not addicted to drugs but does accept he misuses them on occasion.”

Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood voiced his shock at Forbes’ behaviour and said he had “quite viciously” assaulted and abused female police officers.

Sheriff Fleetwood called Forbes a “drunken thug” and added: “There had been plenty male officers involved, but on these occasions, you assaulted the women. It is my job to protect people going about their jobs.”

He sentenced Forbes to eight months imprisonment in total for all the offences.

For all the latest court cases in Elgin as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

To go with story by Ben Hendry. Locators Picture shows; Wick Sheriff Court. Wick. Ben Hendry/DCT Media Date; 22/07/2022
Exclusive: Police officer in court accused of four sexual assaults
A picture of the fence outside Pittodrie Stadium.
Drink-driver who crashed through Pittodrie fence only had UK provisional licence
John Baxter. Image: Facebook
Violent serial shoplifter used knives, golf clubs and dirty needle to terrorise Aberdeen staff
Picture shows fire damage at the West Highland Hotel, Mallaig.
Man jailed for causing devastating Mallaig hotel fire
Sean Johnson pictured next to woodland in Sheddocksley.
Drugs courier tossed £16,000 of cocaine and heroin as he was chased through woodland
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Two men in court after £33k of cocaine and heroin seized in Aberdeen
Kevin McCabe leaves Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man brandishing scissors on Union Street tells police he was 'about to murder'
Andrew Hamilton outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Violent masked mugger lay in wait for pensioner by Ellon ATM
The Elgin Sheriff Court building
Buckie man jailed for eight months after assaulting two police officers
Sam Scott and Abigail Sherwin pictured together next to Inverness Sheriff Court. Images: Facebook/DC Thomson
No prison for Moray couple who neglected baby boy found dead with cocaine in…