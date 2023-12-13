275 years of entertainment in the north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

275 years of entertainment in the north and north-east

The Press and Journal has told stories of entertainment from gigs to fireballs for generations.

By Jack Ross, Researched by David Powell, Irina Florian & Kirsty Smith
Article Lead image
The P&J has been telling stories of entertainment for more than 200 years.

Each month, as we celebrate our 275th anniversary, we have been bringing you a timeline of the best of our journalism showcasing how The P&J has told the stories of the north and north-east for more than two centuries.

Today, in our final instalment in the series, we look at our coverage of entertainment and social events, from touring circus troupes and Stonehaven’s fireball celebrations to radio roadshows and arena-filling performances by rock royalty.

From 1920: Travelling Circuses

For centuries, circus troupes have toured towns and cities the length and breadth of the country.

Barnum & Bailey, The Chipperfield’s and the now-infamous P.T. Barnum are among the big-name acts to have dazzled and amazed the people of the north and north-east.

Such circuses evolved over the years, with the days of exotic animals putting on a show banished to history and replaced by the artistic and athletic performances of people for people.

The P&J has been a constant in the promotion of circus acts and it has also carried reports of more unusual events that have happened outwith the confines of the big top – circus elephants having a swim in the North Sea being one notable example.

Meanwhile, images of clowns and acrobats will no doubt stir the memories of those who were sitting ringside or in the stalls.

Performers strike a pose. Supplied by DCT Archives.
Circus Elephants play at Aberdeen beachfront. Supplied by DCT Archives.
Circus performers entertain a crowd in Aberdeen city centre. Supplied by DCT Archives.
Local children get an unlikely meeting with Circus Elephants. Supplied by DCT Archives.
Pityu 'The World's Smallest Man' poses with the rest of his troupe. Supplied by DCT Archives.

1928: Stonehaven fireballs

On New Year’s Day each year, The P&J has carried coverage of local Hogmanay celebrations.

And none piques the interest of reporters quite like Stonehaven’s fireball-spinning ceremony.

Stonehaven's traditional New Year celebration draws huge numbers onto the high street. Supplied by British Newspaper Archive.
The fireballs glares can be seen for miles around. Supplied by British Newspaper Archive.
Roughly the size of a bee's skep, the balls of tar are attached with wire and set alight. Supplied by British Newspaper Archive.

The town’s residents are well accustomed with the tradition, and the excitement concerning it was detailed in the 1937 New Year’s Day edition: “As usual, the enthusiasm for the fireball ceremony ensures that few Stonehaven people went to bed without seeing the New Year in. Meetings with friends in the High Street set many of them off on rounds of first fittin’, which continued well into the morning.”

Fireball swinging is a hit with locals of all ages. Supplied by DCT Archives.
Crowds gather on the high street to watch the fiery spectacle. Supplied by DCT Archives.
Enthusiastic local swings his fireball. Supplied by DCT Archives.

1963: Tivoli’s Grand Hoorah

To some, the name Tivoli will evoke memories of Danish amusement parks or scenic Italian towns.

For others, it will bring back fond memories of Aberdonian variety theatre.

Before its closure in 1963 – while theatres were competing against booming TV viewership – the Tivoli in Aberdeen hosted a record-breaking 17-week run.

Featuring a rotating cast of variety entertainment stars, headliner and Tivoli owner Calum Kennedy drafted in national stars to send off the theatre in style.

a headline reading Star vows to help fight for theatre
The Tivoli theatre’s Swan song 17 week variety performance show was attended by over 17’000 budding fans. Supplied by British Newspaper Archives.

After being sold, the theatre underwent extensive refurbishment before becoming a bingo hall from 1966 until the early 1980s, moving through several private hands and unsuccessful revivals as a stage house in the years following.

The theatre eventually ended up in the hands of Brian Hendry through private acquisition on July 16 2009.

As part of the sale, Mr Hendry assured the Tivoli Trust that the theatre would return to operations as a profit-making venture.

Reopening to the public with original play, Inferno, in 2013, the theatre has had a successful revival – a wide variety of shows have performed there since its restoration, from local pantomime productions to UK touring companies.

Tivoli performers take in the crowd after the theatre's final show. Supplied by DCT Archives.
The final night acts receive applause from the crowd after a record breaking theatre run. Supplied by DCT Archives.
Brian Hendry (centre) says farewell to the crowd and the theatre in an emotional affair. Supplied by DCT Archives.

1973-82: Musicians take the Dee

From Ziggy Stardust to The Rolling Stones, the north-east has been graced by an eclectic mix of musicians through the years.

In 1973, glam rock star David Bowie brought his out-of-this-world presence with him to Aberdeen Music Hall.

P&J reporter Hamish Mackay felt the star didn’t quite live up to all the hype, however, and said it was only in the second half of the show that Bowie got into his stride.

Nonetheless, Mackay conceded the spectacle had been “good value for money”.

David Bowie performed to an excited crowd at Aberdeen Music Hall. Supplied by British Newspaper Archive.

Despite Bowie delighting fans with an encore, Mackay’s review ended on a somewhat sour note: “David, after all that was expected of you, this reviewer found you an honest artist, who didn’t quite live up to the pre-publicity bally-hoo.”

David Bowie entertains the Aberdeen Music Hall crowd. Supplied by DCT Archives.
Bowie shows off a daring look. Supplied by DCT Archives.

May 1982 saw more stars take on the Dee, with The Rolling Stones kicking off their European tour, Tattoo You, in the Capitol Theatre.

It had been 17 years since they last performed in Aberdeen. Describing the atmosphere at the concert, Graeme Lynch commented: “Welcomed by a wall-to-wall audience… The Stones held their audience in the palms of their hands.”

A headline reading "Stones fans flock to see their heroes"
The Rolling Stones return to Aberdeen, 17 years after their first performance in the city. Supplied by British Newspaper Archive.

Boasting lines that stretched across Aberdeen’s Union Street, Stones fans were in for a treat as the rockers weren’t the only stars in attendance. Frontman Mick Jagger wowed the crowd by introducing the Don’s 1982 Scottish Cup – eventually European Cup – winners to the stage, offering Sir Alex and the boys a chance to rock along with the band for the evening.

However, the largest cheers of the evening were reserved for the band members themselves – Jagger yielding the spotlight to his band-mates one by one to bask in the applause of their adoring fans.

Mick Jagger (left) strikes a pose for the audience. Supplied by DCT Archives.
Fans show their excitement to photographers before the stars arrive. Supplied by DCT Archives.
Fans line up the High street in anticipation of the bands show. Supplied by DCT Archives.
Fans show their appreciation for the rockers after a long show. Supplied by DCT Archives.

1988-89: Radio One Roadshows

Before Radio 1’s Big Weekends, the broadcaster connected with local audiences through their summer series of Radio One Roadshows.

The events saw the station’s best DJs visit towns to perform a live radio set, taking music requests from the public.

North-east radio fans were treated to several visits from the roadshow, most notably in 1988 and 1989, which saw Adrian John in Inverness and Nicky Campbell in Aberdeen.

Nicky Campbell stirs the crowd during his Aberdeen road show. Supplied by DCT Archives.
Adrian John (left) poses with fans after his Inverness road show. Supplied by DCT Archives.
Adrian John shelters from the rain with help from fans. Supplied by DCT Archives.

The P&J was often at the roadshows, snapping shots of the stars and locals, and even bagging an interview with Nicky Campbell whose career was kick-started on the airwaves in Aberdeen.

Nicky Campbell returns to the birthplace of his illustrious career in radio. Supplied by British Newspaper Archive.

2002: Free at the Dee

From 1997 to 2010, NorthSound radio hosted a series of free concerts at Aberdeen’s Duthie Park.

In 2002, Pop Idol stars Gareth Gates and Darius Danesh were on the bill along with the original line-up of all-girl group Sugababes – Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhan Donaghy.

The P&J’s photographers were there, capturing pictures of performers and fans – immortalising some iconic Y2K looks in the process.

Darius takes in the Scottish Crowd during his set at the Aberdonian festival. Supplied by DCT Archives.
The Sugababes pose with a fan before the show. Supplied by DCT Archives.
The festival drew huge crowds to Aberdeen's Duthie parl. Supplied by DCT Archives.
An emotional day for certain fans as they get up close and personal with their favourite stars. Supplied by DCT Archives.

2004: Belladrum Festival

The first Belladrum kicked off in 2004.

Hailed by many as a ‘mini Glastonbury’, the Highland music festival has garnered a reputation for eccentric and daring acts.

Following the 2019 event, there was a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Nile Rodgers says Chic is back. Supplied by Paul Campbell.

Returning in 2022, Belladrum’s ‘Myths and Legends’ festival featured producer and guitarist Nile Rodgers, Aberdeen’s own Emili Sandé, and even a DJ set from TV fashionista Gok Wan.

An excited fan waves her saltire. Supplied by Paul Campbell.
Families show off their style. Supplied by Paul Campbell.
An inflatable unicorn goes for a surf. Supplied by Paul Campbell.
Fans enjoy the show. Supplied by Paul Campbell.

2015-23: Elton John

First playing Aberdeen in 1972, Sir Elton John has returned to the Granite City on a number of occasions, notably performing at Pittodrie in 2004.

Through imagery and words, The P&J captured the atmosphere and spectacle of Sir Elton’s shows in 2015 and 2023, with the latter particularly poignant as it marked the star’s final concert on UK soil.

In a first for the former Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre, Sir Elton’s 2015 tour featured a specially built outdoor arena that was filled by 14,000 fans.

Elton John wrapped up the European Leg of his 2015 tour in Aberdeen’s AECC. Supplied by The Press and Journal Date; 2015

Taking place during the summer, music lovers were spared any downpours and instead treated to a special rendition of Scotland The Brave to mark the last UK show of Sir Elton’s European tour.

His 2023 farewell tour capped off an extraordinary career. He played two nights at P&J Live to see off the UK leg of his tour, with the first night featuring a final rendition of Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.

Review: Elton John adds lustre to pop legacy with rollicking Aberdeen farewell

2019: P&J Live opens

August 2019 marked the opening of P&J Live – a state-of-the-art entertainment venue for the people of Aberdeen.

A monumental project, the £333 million arena can accommodate up to 15,000 people.

Local councillors and business people unveil the new Arena. Supplied by DCT Archives.
The venue boasts a 15,000 arena as well as conference halls and work spaces. Supplied by DCT Archives.

Designed to attract the world’s top stars to the city, the multipurpose venue sits within the Teca site which boasts two hotels.

P&J Live offers 11 meeting rooms, seven conference spaces, three exhibition halls, a high-end restaurant and, of course, an incredible arena.

With big-name acts including Sir Elton John, Michael Bublé and Lewis Capaldi having already graced the arena, it is sure to keep attracting stars for years to come.

P&J LIVE: Aberdeen’s stunning new events and conference venue declared open

 

2023: SPECTRA

A new Granite City festival kicked off this year. The four-day family-friendly SPECTRA was co-produced by Aberdeen City Council and UK arts company Curated Place.

Lighting up some of the city’s iconic monuments for a festival of light, two inflatable illuminated giants stood guard over Marischal College and Aberdeen Art Gallery for the duration of the event.

In a series of online and print articles, The P&J detailed key moments of the festival – held just outside our offices – from breath-taking displays of art and creativity to record-breaking attendance numbers for a local event.

‘Spectra is for everyone’: Festival of light makes illuminating return to Aberdeen

Read more from our 275th anniversary series here

More from Entertainment

Terry Crews recalls ‘wisdom and kindness’ of Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Andre Braugher (Erik Pendzich/Alamy)
Terry Crews recalls ‘wisdom and kindness’ of Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Andre Braugher
Andre Braugher has died aged 61 (Erik Pendzich/Alamy)
Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher dies age 61
Martin Lewis on being a trusted voice: ‘I have my dark days mental health wise’ (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Martin Lewis on being a trusted voice: ‘I have my dark days mental health-wise’
The Big Bang Theory star Kate Micucci ‘all good’ after lung cancer surgery (Jeffrey Mayer/Alamy/PA)
The Big Bang Theory star Kate Micucci ‘all good’ after lung cancer surgery
Kaiser Chiefs perform during Nordoff and Robbins annual fundraising Christmas Carol Service (Matt Crossick/PA)
Kaiser Chiefs headline carol service raising more than £100,000 for charity
Sam Thompson ‘nervous’ before I’m A Celeb: I’m full on if there’s lots of people (ITV)
Sam Thompson admits he was nervous before entering I’m A Celebrity jungle
Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton (Laurence Cendrowicz/Netflix/PA) 2023
Netflix reveals Bridgerton season three will premiere in two parts
Paddington Bear (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Paddington musical in the works with songs by McFly’s Tom Fletcher
Vicky McClure spoke with the King about her acting career (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Vicky McClure dedicates MBE to ‘breaking barriers’ with dementia charity
Clara Amfo (Ian West/PA)
Clara Amfo to step down from hosting BBC Radio 1’s Future Sounds next year