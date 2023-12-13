Drink-driver who crashed through Pittodrie fence only had UK provisional licence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drink-driver who crashed through Pittodrie fence only had UK provisional licence

Oluwatoyin Bola said to be was deeply remorseful, even telling police officers he "should have listened to his friends" and not got behind the wheel. 

By David McPhee
A picture of the fence outside Pittodrie Stadium.
Oluwatoyin Bola's black Mercedes crashed into a fence outside Pittodrie Stadium. Image: Google.

A driver who ploughed through a fence outside Pittodrie Stadium was discovered by police to be drunk and only in possession of a provisional licence.

Oluwatoyin Bola appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted driving while more than twice the drink-drive limit near the Aberdeen FC grounds on Golf Road.

Police found the 28-year-old’s black Mercedes with damage to the front of the vehicle before being led by Bola to the fence he had just crashed into.

The court heard Bola was deeply remorseful at the scene, even telling officers he “should have listened to his friends” and not got behind the wheel.

Driver Oluwatoyin Bola told police his car had hit a fence

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams told the court that police were on mobile patrol on Golf Road when they came across a black Mercedes Benz at 3.16am on November 15 this year.

The officers saw the car was damaged at the front and on the nearside.

When the driver returned, police spoke with him and when asked what had happened he said his car had collided with a fence further up the road.

Police officers then inspected the fence at the top of the road that bordered Pittodrie Stadium and found it to be “heavily damaged”.

“It was unknown how much the damage cost but it was significant damage and the fence will need to be replaced,” Ms Williams said.

Bola, who works as a carer, was made subject to roadside breath test, which showed he was positive for alcohol.

The police then discovered Bola only had a provisional driving licence and didn’t have any L-plates on the car.

When breathalysed back at Kittybrewster Police Station, Bola gave a reading of 57 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 22mcg.

Bola pleaded guilty to one charge of being in charge of a motor vehicle while over the legal alcohol limit to drive and a second charge of driving without due care or attention.

He also admitted driving while only in possession of a provisional licence and driving without insurance.

‘I made a big mistake’

Defence solicitor Alex Burn told the court that Bola, who is originally from Nigeria, still held a licence for that country which allowed him drive legally in the UK for a year.

“He was stopped by police and he cooperated fully and even made admissions that he ‘didn’t live far away’ and how he ‘could have got the bus’,” Mr Burn said.

“He also told the police: ‘I should have listened to my friends’ and ‘I made a mistake, I made a big mistake’.”

Sheriff Gerard Sinclair described Bola as a “first offender who pleaded guilty at the first opportunity”.

He disqualified Bola, of Donmouth Court, Aberdeen, from driving for 12 months and fined him a total of £840.

