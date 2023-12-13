Drink-driver who crashed through Pittodrie fence only had UK provisional licence

A driver who ploughed through a fence outside Pittodrie Stadium was discovered by police to be drunk and only in possession of a provisional licence.

Oluwatoyin Bola appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted driving while more than twice the drink-drive limit near the Aberdeen FC grounds on Golf Road.

Police found the 28-year-old’s black Mercedes with damage to the front of the vehicle before being led by Bola to the fence he had just crashed into.

The court heard Bola was deeply remorseful at the scene, even telling officers he “should have listened to his friends” and not got behind the wheel.

Driver Oluwatoyin Bola told police his car had hit a fence

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams told the court that police were on mobile patrol on Golf Road when they came across a black Mercedes Benz at 3.16am on November 15 this year.

The officers saw the car was damaged at the front and on the nearside.

When the driver returned, police spoke with him and when asked what had happened he said his car had collided with a fence further up the road.

Police officers then inspected the fence at the top of the road that bordered Pittodrie Stadium and found it to be “heavily damaged”.

“It was unknown how much the damage cost but it was significant damage and the fence will need to be replaced,” Ms Williams said.

Bola, who works as a carer, was made subject to roadside breath test, which showed he was positive for alcohol.

The police then discovered Bola only had a provisional driving licence and didn’t have any L-plates on the car.

When breathalysed back at Kittybrewster Police Station, Bola gave a reading of 57 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 22mcg.

Bola pleaded guilty to one charge of being in charge of a motor vehicle while over the legal alcohol limit to drive and a second charge of driving without due care or attention.

He also admitted driving while only in possession of a provisional licence and driving without insurance.

‘I made a big mistake’

Defence solicitor Alex Burn told the court that Bola, who is originally from Nigeria, still held a licence for that country which allowed him drive legally in the UK for a year.

“He was stopped by police and he cooperated fully and even made admissions that he ‘didn’t live far away’ and how he ‘could have got the bus’,” Mr Burn said.

“He also told the police: ‘I should have listened to my friends’ and ‘I made a mistake, I made a big mistake’.”

Sheriff Gerard Sinclair described Bola as a “first offender who pleaded guilty at the first opportunity”.

He disqualified Bola, of Donmouth Court, Aberdeen, from driving for 12 months and fined him a total of £840.

