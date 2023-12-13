Exclusive: Police officer in court accused of four sexual assaults

A Highland police officer has appeared in court on four sexual assault charges, The Press and Journal can reveal.

Trevor James McConnachie, a police constable in Wick, appeared at the town’s sheriff court in private on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old is also accused of one charge concerning alleged abusive behaviour towards a partner or ex-partner.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland told The P&J: “On Wednesday 8 November 2023, a 29-year-old officer was arrested and charged with sexual offences following a complaint in September 2023”.

Wick police officer Trevor James McConnachie released on bail

She confirmed that the policeman was due to appear at Wick Sheriff Court and that a report had been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Appearing in the dock, McConnachie – whose address was given as Police Scotland’s Professional Standards Department in Glasgow – made no plea and was released on bail by Sheriff Gary Aitken pending further inquiry.

It’s claimed that the alleged offences occurred on various dates in Caithness during this year.

McConnachie will reappear in court on a future date that is still to be confirmed.