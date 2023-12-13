Exclusive: Police officer in court accused of four sexual assaults

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Police officer in court accused of four sexual assaults

Police Scotland told The Press and Journal that a 29-year-old policeman was arrested and charged on Wednesday November 8 following a complaint in September this year.

By Noel Donaldson and Bryan Rutherford
Trevor James McConnachie appeared in private at Wick Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A Highland police officer has appeared in court on four sexual assault charges, The Press and Journal can reveal.

Trevor James McConnachie, a police constable in Wick, appeared at the town’s sheriff court in private on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old is also accused of one charge concerning alleged abusive behaviour towards a partner or ex-partner.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland told The P&J: “On Wednesday 8 November 2023, a 29-year-old officer was arrested and charged with sexual offences following a complaint in September 2023”.

Wick police officer Trevor James McConnachie released on bail

She confirmed that the policeman was due to appear at Wick Sheriff Court and that a report had been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Appearing in the dock, McConnachie – whose address was given as Police Scotland’s Professional Standards Department in Glasgow – made no plea and was released on bail by Sheriff Gary Aitken pending further inquiry.

It’s claimed that the alleged offences occurred on various dates in Caithness during this year.

McConnachie will reappear in court on a future date that is still to be confirmed.

