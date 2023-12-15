Warrant for man accused of sex assault and chasing women in Aberdeen

A warrant has been granted for the arrest of a man accused of sexual assault with intent to rape and chasing women around Aberdeen.

Badre Sanbouli failed to appear for a pre-trial hearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court this week, after not having been in touch with his solicitor for several months.

The 30-year-old has been charged with three serious offences, including sexual assault with intent to rape.

All the charges against him involve physically pursuing different women in Aberdeen.

It is alleged that he sexually assaulted one woman on Westburn Road by pushing her into a hedge, making sexual remarks, repeatedly kissing and licking her face and attempting to pull down her lower clothing.

The charge further alleges Sanbouli pursued her, grabbed and pulled her clothing, causing her to fall to the ground, repeatedly touch her and place her hand on his genitals, all with the intent of raping her.

Lawyer withdrew due to lack of contact from accused

That offence is said to have been committed on February 28 2021.

A second allegation, of threatening or abusive behaviour, is said to have taken place on July 28 2021, in Trinity Street, Union Street and Skene Street.

Sanbouli is alleged to have followed a second woman during hours of darkness, pursued her in a vehicle through various streets, repeatedly attempted to engage her in conversation and refused to desist when asked.

The charge also states Sanbouli pursued the woman on foot, grabbed her and placed her hand on his body, repeatedly attempted to touch her body, coerce her to read messages on his phone and demand that she enter his vehicle.

The third charge, also of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, is said to have occurred on September 18 2021 on Langstane Place and Bon Accord Street.

Again, Sanbouli is charged with following another woman in hours of darkness in a vehicle, driving slowly beside her with his window down and repeatedly attempting to engage her in conversation.

Sanbouli, whose address was given in court as Gairn Mews, Aberdeen, had denied the charges against him but, after failing to appear in court, Sheriff Graham Buchanan granted a warrant for his arrest.

Ross Taggart, who had been Sanbouli’s solicitor, also withdrew from acting due to a lack of contact with from client.

