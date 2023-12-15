Warrant for man accused of sex assault and chasing women in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Warrant for man accused of sex assault and chasing women in Aberdeen

Badre Sanbouli failed to appear for a pre-trial hearing accused of three charges involving physically pursuing different women in Aberdeen.

By Danny McKay
One of the alleged offences took place on Union Street at night. Image: DC Thomson.

A warrant has been granted for the arrest of a man accused of sexual assault with intent to rape and chasing women around Aberdeen.

Badre Sanbouli failed to appear for a pre-trial hearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court this week, after not having been in touch with his solicitor for several months.

The 30-year-old has been charged with three serious offences, including sexual assault with intent to rape.

All the charges against him involve physically pursuing different women in Aberdeen.

It is alleged that he sexually assaulted one woman on Westburn Road by pushing her into a hedge, making sexual remarks, repeatedly kissing and licking her face and attempting to pull down her lower clothing.

The charge further alleges Sanbouli pursued her, grabbed and pulled her clothing, causing her to fall to the ground, repeatedly touch her and place her hand on his genitals, all with the intent of raping her.

Lawyer withdrew due to lack of contact from accused

That offence is said to have been committed on February 28 2021.

A second allegation, of threatening or abusive behaviour, is said to have taken place on July 28 2021, in Trinity Street, Union Street and Skene Street.

Sanbouli is alleged to have followed a second woman during hours of darkness, pursued her in a vehicle through various streets, repeatedly attempted to engage her in conversation and refused to desist when asked.

The charge also states Sanbouli pursued the woman on foot, grabbed her and placed her hand on his body, repeatedly attempted to touch her body, coerce her to read messages on his phone and demand that she enter his vehicle.

The third charge, also of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, is said to have occurred on September 18 2021 on Langstane Place and Bon Accord Street.

Again, Sanbouli is charged with following another woman in hours of darkness in a vehicle, driving slowly beside her with his window down and repeatedly attempting to engage her in conversation.

Sanbouli, whose address was given in court as Gairn Mews, Aberdeen, had denied the charges against him but, after failing to appear in court, Sheriff Graham Buchanan granted a warrant for his arrest.

Ross Taggart, who had been Sanbouli’s solicitor, also withdrew from acting due to a lack of contact with from client.

