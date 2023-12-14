Woman, 60, robbed in Alness by teens on bikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman, 60, robbed in Alness by teens on bikes

The incident happened in the town centre on Wednesday afternoon.

By Ross Hempseed
Police officer dressed in his uniform. Police are investigating the death of a woman in Oban,
Image: Police Scotland.

Police are appealing for help to track down two males who assaulted and stole money from a woman in Alness.

The incident happened around 1.10pm yesterday on a lane between Kirkside and Teaninich Street in the centre of Alness.

A 60-year-old woman was approached by two males on bicycles before they pushed her to the ground.

They then stole money out of the woman’s purse before fleeing in the direction of Teaninich Street.

Police are now on the hunt for the two men, described as between 17-20 years old, slim build and about 5ft 8ins tall.

Both were wearing dark clothing and possibly waterproof style jackets and their bicycles were described as being dark in colour, with one having some grey trim on it.

DS Chris Robertson of Alness Police Station said: “We are working to identify the two males described and would urge anyone with information to get in touch.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who saw or heard any disturbance, or who may have a dashcam or private CCTV from the area.

“If you can help, please call 101 quoting reference 1573 of December 13, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

