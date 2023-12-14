Woman, 60, robbed in Alness by teens on bikes

Police are appealing for help to track down two males who assaulted and stole money from a woman in Alness.

The incident happened around 1.10pm yesterday on a lane between Kirkside and Teaninich Street in the centre of Alness.

A 60-year-old woman was approached by two males on bicycles before they pushed her to the ground.

They then stole money out of the woman’s purse before fleeing in the direction of Teaninich Street.

Police are now on the hunt for the two men, described as between 17-20 years old, slim build and about 5ft 8ins tall.

Both were wearing dark clothing and possibly waterproof style jackets and their bicycles were described as being dark in colour, with one having some grey trim on it.

DS Chris Robertson of Alness Police Station said: “We are working to identify the two males described and would urge anyone with information to get in touch.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who saw or heard any disturbance, or who may have a dashcam or private CCTV from the area.

“If you can help, please call 101 quoting reference 1573 of December 13, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”