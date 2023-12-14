Fisherman’s body recovered near Belnahua after major west coast search

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fisherman’s body recovered near Belnahua after major west coast search

Police have confirmed that the body of a man has been found after a boat ran aground 20 miles south of Oban.

By Louise Glen
Oban lifeboat
Oban lifeboat and Coastguard Rescue Team were called to attend. Image: RNLI Oban Lifeboat Station/ Facebook

The body of a fisherman has been recovered after a major search by HM Coastguard and Police Scotland.

The 58-year-old’s body was pulled from the water yesterday evening.

Oban RNLI and Coastguard teams were involved in the search.

The incident was reported shortly after 5pm on Wednesday.

The man has not been named by police, and his family have been informed.

No suspicious circumstances in Belnahua death

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 5.15pm on Wednesday December 13, we were made aware of boat running aground in the Belnahua area.

“The Coastguard attended and the body of 58-year-old man was recovered.

“His next of kin are aware.”

She added: “The death is being treated as unexplained but there are not believed to be suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

Belnahua is an uninhabited slate island some 20 miles south of Oban. The closest inhabited island is Luing which overlooks Bellnahua.

