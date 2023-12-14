Fisherman’s body recovered near Belnahua after major west coast search

The body of a fisherman has been recovered after a major search by HM Coastguard and Police Scotland.

The 58-year-old’s body was pulled from the water yesterday evening.

Oban RNLI and Coastguard teams were involved in the search.

The incident was reported shortly after 5pm on Wednesday.

The man has not been named by police, and his family have been informed.

No suspicious circumstances in Belnahua death

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 5.15pm on Wednesday December 13, we were made aware of boat running aground in the Belnahua area.

“The Coastguard attended and the body of 58-year-old man was recovered.

“His next of kin are aware.”

She added: “The death is being treated as unexplained but there are not believed to be suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

Belnahua is an uninhabited slate island some 20 miles south of Oban. The closest inhabited island is Luing which overlooks Bellnahua.