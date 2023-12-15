Dangerous Aberdeen rapist’s jail sentence extended after homemade weapons found in cell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dangerous Aberdeen rapist’s jail sentence extended after homemade weapons found in cell

Jahmarley Michaud hid the blades in a shoe and behind a radiator, claiming he needed them for protection.

By Tim Bugler
A picture of Polmont Young Offender's Institution.
Jahmarley Michaud had the weapons in his cell at Polmont Young Offender's Institution.

A violent Aberdeen sex offender who repeatedly raped a woman and twice tried to murder her has had six months added to his 13-year jail term – after being caught with homemade weapons in his cell.

Jahmarley Michaud, 21, was sent to Polmont Young Offender’s Institution, Stirlingshire, in September after a judge at the High Court in Aberdeen branded him “very dangerous” and “callous in the extreme”‘

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard that within days of starting his sentence, he was caught with blades in the jail.

Prosecutor Bernadette Cutherbertson said: “Prison officers were carrying out checks.

“They went to Mr Michaud’s cell and found a toothbrush with a metal razor blade burnt into it, hidden under the sole of one of his shoes, and a piece of cutlery with metal wrapped around it, hidden behind a radiator.”

Ms Cuthbertson said that Michaud told the warders: “You have to do what you have to do.”

Appearing by video link, Michaud, of Rosemount, Aberdeen, pleaded guilty to having bladed weapons in jail.

‘I got threatened twice’

The weapons were discovered on October 9 – just over a week after he began his sentence.

Representing himself, Michaud told Sheriff Alison Michie: “I’ve never been in jail and I was quite paranoid. I got threatened twice because of the circumstances I came into jail for.”

Imposing the further six months imprisonment, to be served consecutively to his 13-year rape-and-attempted-murder term, Sheriff Michie said: “I note you are at the start of a very lengthy prison sentence.

“I think it’s appropriate to mark these offences properly with a view to making it clear to you that further offending of this nature whilst you’re serving a prison sentence will be dealt with seriously by the courts.”

At the High Court in Edinburgh, judge Lord Lake told Michaud he had carried out a “campaign of abusive cruelty” towards his female victims.

He repeatedly raped a woman and twice tried to murder her when he was a teenager and went on to abuse a second woman who he threatened to kill.

Hair ripped from victim’s head

He had been convicted after trial of seven charges, including attempted murder, rape, assault with intent to rape, assault and abusive conduct.

Michaud’s first victim was subjected to prolonged abuse, including being punched, kicked, dragged and threatened.

He also tried to murder her on two separate occasions in 2020, firstly by pinning her down and putting a duvet over her head and smothering her, and then by placing an arm around her neck and throttling her.

Michaud subjected her to repeated sex attacks, during which the 22-year-old said she had told him “no” and to stop.

He had claimed the sex was consensual and denied assaulting her, but said there had been “play fighting”.

The court was shown photos of a clump of hair which the woman said was hers and was pulled out by Michaud as he dragged her.

He also abused a 34-year-old woman, locking her in her home and threatening to kill her.

He punched her on the head, throttled her, and issued threats while holding a pan of hot cooking oil.

The court heard Michaud was brought up in the Caribbean but moved to Aberdeen to live with a relative when a teenager.

