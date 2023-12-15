Dangerous Aberdeen rapist’s jail sentence extended after homemade weapons found in cell

A violent Aberdeen sex offender who repeatedly raped a woman and twice tried to murder her has had six months added to his 13-year jail term – after being caught with homemade weapons in his cell.

Jahmarley Michaud, 21, was sent to Polmont Young Offender’s Institution, Stirlingshire, in September after a judge at the High Court in Aberdeen branded him “very dangerous” and “callous in the extreme”‘

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard that within days of starting his sentence, he was caught with blades in the jail.

Prosecutor Bernadette Cutherbertson said: “Prison officers were carrying out checks.

“They went to Mr Michaud’s cell and found a toothbrush with a metal razor blade burnt into it, hidden under the sole of one of his shoes, and a piece of cutlery with metal wrapped around it, hidden behind a radiator.”

Ms Cuthbertson said that Michaud told the warders: “You have to do what you have to do.”

Appearing by video link, Michaud, of Rosemount, Aberdeen, pleaded guilty to having bladed weapons in jail.

‘I got threatened twice’

The weapons were discovered on October 9 – just over a week after he began his sentence.

Representing himself, Michaud told Sheriff Alison Michie: “I’ve never been in jail and I was quite paranoid. I got threatened twice because of the circumstances I came into jail for.”

Imposing the further six months imprisonment, to be served consecutively to his 13-year rape-and-attempted-murder term, Sheriff Michie said: “I note you are at the start of a very lengthy prison sentence.

“I think it’s appropriate to mark these offences properly with a view to making it clear to you that further offending of this nature whilst you’re serving a prison sentence will be dealt with seriously by the courts.”

At the High Court in Edinburgh, judge Lord Lake told Michaud he had carried out a “campaign of abusive cruelty” towards his female victims.

He repeatedly raped a woman and twice tried to murder her when he was a teenager and went on to abuse a second woman who he threatened to kill.

Hair ripped from victim’s head

He had been convicted after trial of seven charges, including attempted murder, rape, assault with intent to rape, assault and abusive conduct.

Michaud’s first victim was subjected to prolonged abuse, including being punched, kicked, dragged and threatened.

He also tried to murder her on two separate occasions in 2020, firstly by pinning her down and putting a duvet over her head and smothering her, and then by placing an arm around her neck and throttling her.

Michaud subjected her to repeated sex attacks, during which the 22-year-old said she had told him “no” and to stop.

He had claimed the sex was consensual and denied assaulting her, but said there had been “play fighting”.

The court was shown photos of a clump of hair which the woman said was hers and was pulled out by Michaud as he dragged her.

He also abused a 34-year-old woman, locking her in her home and threatening to kill her.

He punched her on the head, throttled her, and issued threats while holding a pan of hot cooking oil.

The court heard Michaud was brought up in the Caribbean but moved to Aberdeen to live with a relative when a teenager.