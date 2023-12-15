Laura Mears-Reynolds: ADHDers who spend their lives feeling like aliens should know they’re not alone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

Laura Mears-Reynolds: ADHDers who spend their lives feeling like aliens should know they’re not alone

Peer support is invaluable when coming to terms with an incurable, later in life ADHD diagnosis.

An audience decked out in leopard print at an ADHDAF event. Image: Gemma Beauchamp
An audience decked out in leopard print at an ADHDAF event. Image: Gemma Beauchamp
By Laura Mears-Reynolds

Two women moved to the same street in Fittie at the same age, at the same time and with the same undiagnosed neurodevelopmental condition… What are the chances?

During the pandemic my neighbour Dawn-Marie Farmer and I moved in six doors apart. The first words Dawn said to me were: “Sorry if I talk too much, I think I have ADHD!”

Two years prior to that, I had been told by a friend that I presented with symptoms of the under-researched and misunderstood condition, which is a registered disability under the Equality Act 2010.

Having tried to obtain a diagnosis through the NHS and never reaching the end of the waiting list, this serendipitous meeting with Dawn spurred me back into action to get the answers and support I desperately needed. The diagnosis and subsequent treatment not only improved but actually saved my life.

On discovering the number of mis and undiagnosed ADHDers the world over, and the horrifying statistics on the dangers to the lives of undiagnosed ADHD people, us neurodivergent neighbours made it our mission to make some serious noise to raise awareness. Our hope was that we could help break the stigma and push for change, so that the sufferers of the condition can be treated both medically and with the respect in society that they deserve.

Feedback from an attendee after an ADHDAF live event

Dawn and I began documenting our ADHD diagnoses in a podcast called ADHD As Females (ADHDAF), recorded in Dawn’s fisherman’s cottage. We hoped that sharing our experiences would help others like us – and, unbelievably, it worked. We accumulated one million downloads and listeners in 196 countries.

Listeners report daily that the podcast led to their diagnosis, them accessing support at work, and even that psychiatrists as far away as New Zealand are recommending that their patients listen.

Peer support is invaluable when coming to terms with ADHD diagnoses

We took the show on the road to 16 cities in spring, recording like podcasts in Aberdeen and as part of the Edinburgh Fringe.

Having just begun her third year of 3D design at RGU, Dawn has stepped down from ADHDAF to focus on her studies. I’m continuing solo with both the live shows and podcast, featuring guests such as BBC Breakfast and ITV This Morning’s resident Dr Nighat Arif, best-selling authors Davinia Taylor and Clementine Ford, and local legends like Aberdeen’s We Too! charity founder Phionna McInnes, and neurodivergent coach Zoe Joanna.

I’m currently halfway through a Christmas tour, uniting the ADHD community in seven cities. I’m so excited to be back home and returning to Aberdeen’s Chester Hotel this weekend.

Laura Mears-Reynolds performing as part of the Christmas-themed ADHDAF live show. Image: Gemma Beauchamp

At all ADHDAF shows, attendees are encouraged to wear leopard print. The leopard is the symbol of Aberdeen, and it also symbolises the reclaiming of power. To have us all dressed similarly unites us, and it has become the uniform of the Leopard Print Army.

Peer support is invaluable when coming to terms with an incurable, later in life diagnosis. Many ADHDers feel isolated and alone in their struggles. It is essential that we have a community to lean on and learn from.

For any attendees nervous to attend an ADHDAF event alone, there are greeters at the door to seat them with others so they can make local, like-minded connections.

There’s a whole planet of us

At a time when mainstream media is dismissing a monumental moment of mass awareness as mass hysteria, the NHS is on its knees due to greedy governments making waiting lists for potentially life-saving diagnosis and treatment years long, and there is a global ADHD medication shortage, we need to support each other, now more than ever. ADHDAF is a safe space where we can unmask and own the parts of ourselves we’ve felt ashamed of and tried to hide.

All genders are welcome at our adults-only events. If you have or suspect you have ADHD, or want to learn more about the condition from an experiential perspective with some festive fun, come along. Leopard print and festive wear encouraged, no diagnosis necessary.

Self-diagnosis is valid, and in a system so broken that most ADHD women will not be diagnosed in their lifetime, it has to be!

To know that people who attended an ADHDAF event alone have left with local friends and with the knowledge that, despite a lifetime of feeling like an alien, there’s a whole planet of us, is the best Christmas gift I could ever wish for.

Laura Mears-Reynolds is an ADHD activist and co-creator of the ADHD As Females podcast

More from Opinion

A banner protesting the closure of Bucksburn Swimming Pool in April. The decision has now been reversed. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
The Voice of the North: Council's handling of Bucksburn pool saga has been bizarre
First Aberdeen has some heroic drivers among its ranks. Image: Helen Hepburn
Moreen Simpson: My patience for poor customer service is wearing thin
The Tomatin to Moy section of the A9. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Euan McColm: Vague promises and no action on A9 dualling no longer cut it
A Street Friends volunteer in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Len Ironside: Do something simple to help another person this festive season
Former footballer and BBC pundit Gary Lineker has spoken out against the UK Government's Rwanda asylum plan. Image: Geoff Pugh/Shutterstock
Catherine Deveney: Gary Lineker defends others because he knows how lucky he is
John Byrne, photographed at home in Nairn in February 2008. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Alex Watson: Remember John Byrne for his supportive nature as well as his skill
Peterhead's Old Parish Church, known locally as the Muckle Kirk. Image: Google Street View
Rebecca Buchan: Peterhead's Muckle Kirk means far more than bricks and mortar
A trip to his hometown of Inverness is an annual festive tradition for Mike. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Mike Edwards: This lifelong Scrooge is looking forward to Christmas for once
Judges recently ruled that the UK Government acted lawfully in blocking Scotland's Gender Recognition Reform Bill. Image: Pete Summers/PA Wire
Iain Maciver: Holyrood should hire lawyers on a no-win, no-fee basis
Children pay a last visit to Ferryhill Library before its closure in March 2023. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Hayden Lorimer: 'All or nothing' choice over Aberdeen libraries makes no sense

Conversation