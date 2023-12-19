Driver handed points after police found him drunk in broken down van on A9 slip road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Driver handed points after police found him drunk in broken down van on A9 slip road

Euan Buchan's vehicle had no lights on and the handbrake was down and he was "confused" with slurred speech.

By Jenni Gee
The outside of Tain Sheriff court.
The case called at Tain Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A driver was caught drunk in his broken down van on an A9 slip road, Tain Sheriff Court has heard.

Euan Buchan’s vehicle smelled of alcohol and he was confused with slurred speech.

His van was stopped half on a grass verge and half on a slip road, with no lights on and the handbrake down.

Buchan, 35, appeared at Tain Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of being drunk in charge of a vehicle on the A9 near to Hartfield Road, Tain, on April 1 of last year.

Van was in a ‘dangerous location’

Fiscal depute Adelle Gray told the court that it was just after midnight on April 1 of this year when police on patrol spotted Buchan’s car in a “dangerous location”.

She said: “They observed the now accused to be lying across the seat with his head towards the passenger side door.

The police knocked on the window but received “no response”.

Upon opening the driver and passenger side doors there was a strong smell of alcohol, Ms Gray said.

The officers noted that the handbrake was down and the vehicle appeared to still be in gear.

Buchan himself appeared “confused”, his speech was “slurred” and he was “unable to answer basic questions about his identity”, the court was told.

More than triple the limit

His presentation prompted a roadside breath alcohol test, which he failed.

A further test at Burnett Road Police Station revealed his breath alcohol level to be 73 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath – more than three times the legal limit of 22 microgrammes.

Solicitor Rory Gowans, for Buchan, told the court his client had been working in the area when his vehicle had developed a defect.

After learning that he would not be able to get it back on the road immediately he had decided to stay in the vehicle.

Mr Gowans said: “Because he was next door to Asda, he decided to buy himself some alcohol.”

Handing down 10 penalty points and a £420 fine, Sheriff Neil Wilson told Buchan, of Clifton Road, Aberdeen: “I suspect you know full well you did a foolish thing.”

