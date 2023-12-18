Woman pretended to be Hollywood actress to con family out of thousands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman pretended to be Hollywood actress to con family out of thousands

Heather Dunlop colluded with mum Ann, from Beauly, to spin a pack of lies about her non-existent showbiz career.

By Connor Gordon
Heather Dunlop claimed to be a Hollywood actress - but it was all lies.
Heather Dunlop claimed to be a Hollywood actress - but it was all lies.

A woman has admitted teaming up with her mother to con her family by pretending to be a Hollywood actress.

Heather Dunlop, 39, claimed to her loved ones that she had signed million-pound contracts with some of the biggest names in showbiz.

She and mum Ann Dunlop, 68, convinced her uncle David Bunton, 51, to hand Heather cash to help her make the breakthrough,

A court heard Heather was mingling with A-listers such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Beyonce as well as being managed by legendary US entertainment executive Irving Azoff.

Heather’s aunt Jean and her uncle Steve were also induced with the string of lies.

Relatives paid for council tax

Steve believed Heather and Ann had “champagne on tap” at the plush London home they shared.

He stated that the family were “like the Waltons” but ended up “like the Dingles.”

Steve stated Heather’s acting career was a “best-kept secret” and compared it to the nuclear codes at Faslane.

Steve and Jean went on to pay Heather and Ann’s gas as well as council tax bills due to their money problems.

Ann was found guilty at a trial in August to defrauding her family out of £35,368 at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

She was ordered to be of good behaviour for 12 months and told to pay all of the cash back.

Ann was in the public gallery as Heather, now of Kent, pled guilty to a similar charge and was due to be sentenced today.

Ann Dunlop has already been convicted of the crime.

Sheriff Vincent Lunny told Heather, who is representing herself at court, that custody is an option.

He said: “One thing that might desist me in sending you to jail is serious efforts to pay this money back.”

Heather replied: “I have put away what I can to pay my aunt [Jean] completely now.

“I can pay part of what’s owed to my Uncle David.

“I have not made contact with them.”

The sheriff stated that he is restricted in his powers to impose up to £10,000 in a compensation order.

Heather said: “I can pay them £12,000, I have two senior roles…by January next year I could pay them completely back.”

The sheriff continued the case for four weeks for a background report to be carried out as well for an agreed narrative of Heather’s circumstances to be heard.

