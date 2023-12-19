Driver on trial over Crown Street horror crash that endangered life of girlfriend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Driver on trial over Crown Street horror crash that endangered life of girlfriend

Jurors saw dramatic CCTV footage of a police pursuit and subsequent crash that injured driver George 'Brian' Alden and his then-partner.

By David McPhee
The crash invoving George 'Brain' Alden's red Citroen C4 occurred at around 1:39am on Crown Street, Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
A jury has been shown the shocking moment a drink-driving boyfriend crashed into a concrete staircase with his girlfriend in the passenger seat.

George ‘Brian’ Alden, 36, is on trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court accused of endangering the life of his former law student partner Chantelle Eisma-Clinch by getting behind the wheel of his red Citroen C4 in the midst of a violent rage.

As he was pursued by three police cars, it is alleged Alden accelerated to excessive speeds before mounting a pavement and colliding with railings on Crown Street, Aberdeen.

It resulted in a horrific crash that saw his car flip over and end up on its roof in the middle of the road.

Alden admits being over the limit but denies driving dangerously, causing serious injury and endangering the life of Ms Eisma-Clinch.

He also denies assaulting her by seizing her by the neck, pushing her against railings and shoving her to the ground.

Police cars were in pursuit when George Alden’s car ploughed into a concrete staircase and through metal railings. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

Ms Eisma-Clinch, 20, suffered a fractured pelvis while Alden broke eight ribs.

She told jurors that following a night out in Exodus nightclub in Aberdeen, Alden had told her he was going to drive.

As Ms Eisma-Clinch followed him back to Golden Square, CCTV shows Alden grabbing her around the hair and throat, pushing her against railings and forcing her to the ground.

“I thought I could talk him out of this,” she told fiscal depute Alan Townsend, adding: “I remember trying to take his car keys off him – it’s all a bit of a blur.”

She said she remembered reaching into the car to remove the keys from the ignition when Alden closed the door behind her.

He then told her: “I suppose you’re coming along too then.”

Jury watched blow-by-blow account of that night

The jury was shown nearly an hour of video footage from that night which spanned from 12.35 am to 1.39am on October 10 last year.

It shows the couple – who were in the process of breaking up – meeting in Exodus nightclub before getting into a furious row.

CCTV operators followed them along Belmont Street and Union Street before Alden is seen to lunge at his partner as they entered Diamond Street.

As they entered the quieter street, Alden can be seen grabbing the student around the throat and by the hair – at one point shoving her to the ground in Golden Square.

The pair get into the car and pull away as three police cars arrive and Alden takes off at high speed, racing across Union Street through a red light.

The red Citroen is followed along Crown Street by police at speed before it ploughs into the concrete steps and strikes railings before turning onto its roof.

Following the crash, Alden was found to have 72 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood in his system. The legal limit is 50mg.

Police also found a black-handled lock knife that belonged to Alden in the car.

George ‘Brian’ Alden and his girlfriend were rushed to hospital following the crash on October 11 2022. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

His solicitor, Graham Robertson KC, quizzed the lead detective Heather Casey over the cause of the crash.

He put it to her that one “potential explanation” for the crash could be that his client was attempting to escape police pursuit.

“Given the circumstances, that would not be my opinion, no, but there are multiple potentials,” Detective Constable Casey replied.

Mr Robertson suggested that it was “worthy of consideration” as a cause.

“It’s worthy of consideration, as are the other alternatives,” DC Casey replied.

The trial, before Sheriff Ian Wallace, continues.

