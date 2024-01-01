What happened to my best friend? Fresh plea on 30th anniversary of Inverness mum’s disappearance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

What happened to my best friend? Fresh plea on 30th anniversary of Inverness mum’s disappearance

January marks three decades since Heather Thomson went missing from Craig Dunain Hospital in Inverness - now her best friend Shona Macleod wants answers "before it's too late".

By Jenni Gee
Shona Macleod, bottom left, and Heather Thomson were friends since primary school. Images: Supplied
Shona Macleod, bottom left, and Heather Thomson were friends since primary school. Images: Supplied

The best friend of an Inverness woman who has been missing for 30 years has spoken of her desire for police to take a fresh look at the case “before it’s too late”.

Heather Thomson was 27 when she disappeared from Craig Dunain Hospital on January 19 1994 and has not been seen since.

But despite public appeals from family, police and missing persons charities, Heather’s whereabouts remain a mystery to this day.

Both of Heather’s parents, Henry and Kenina, sadly passed away without ever learning what had happened to their daughter.

Speaking to the Press and Journal in the run-up to the 30th anniversary of the disappearance, Shona Macleod remembers her good friend and asks anyone who can help find answers to come forward.

Shona and Heather met as children at Inverness’ Hilton Primary School and over the years developed a close friendship that would last into adulthood.

“We weren’t the best of friends to begin with but somehow we ended up the best of friends,” Shona remembers.

Shona, back row, and Heather, second row, met as pupils at Hilton Primary School. Image: Supplied

Shone said the pair enjoyed the typical pursuits that Inverness offered children of their age, such as going to the ice rink, and they would, occasionally, get up to a little mischief along the way.

“Her mum used to think it was me who led Heather astray, but Heather had a lot more balls than I did,” the 57-year-old reminisced, adding: “I would go along with it though. She wasn’t a bad girl.”

As teenagers, Shona said, she and Heather would take the ferry over to the Black Isle where they might get a drink in a bar before heading home sucking on sweets to disguise their daring.

“We would get the ferry back and we would get aniseed balls so our parents wouldn’t smell the alcohol on our breath,” she said.

But their shared exploits were interrupted when Heather moved to London to pursue the possibility of a nannying career and then to Edinburgh during a short-lived, and ultimately unsuccessful, marriage.

However, the pair stayed in touch and picked up their friendship when Heather eventually returned to Inverness.

Even though Shona had moved to Nairn, the young friends kept in contact, with Heather visiting her friend’s new home for days at a time.

“I had a very social house,” Shona explained. “People were always popping in and we would quite often have a party.”

‘Heather was full of life’

She said: “Heather was full of life, she liked going out and partying and having a good time and all the rest of it, like most of us did at that time.”

But Heather, Shona explains, was also struggling with her mental health, which would eventually lead to spells in Craig Dunain Hospital.

Despite this, Shona says Heather who “loved children” was “absolutely delighted” when she learned she was expecting a child with her then-partner.

“That was another thing that didn’t make sense because when she left, she left behind her boy,” Shona said. “It makes no sense, her being a mum and walking away from her child.”

Shona suspects Heather could have been suffering from “the baby blues” when she was admitted to Craig Dunain before her disappearance, but remains unconvinced that the new mum could have chosen to take her own life.

She speaks of a previous occasion when Heather had left the hospital and sent a postcard from a remote west coast location, letting Shona know she was okay and was with her partner.

“She sent me a card just letting me know that she was okay and all the rest of it because nobody knew where she was.”

But the next time Heather left treatment, just a few months after the birth of her son, Christopher, Shona did not receive a card.

‘She always got in touch with me’

“She never got in contact with me – she always, always got in touch with me,” Shona said, adding: “Personally, I think something has happened to her.”

She says: “I would love to see police reopen the investigation before it is too late.”

But the loyal friend lives in the hope that she will be proved wrong, and keeps a photograph of Heather, taken on her 18th birthday, on the mantlepiece in her home.

Shona, left, still keeps a picture of Heather on her 18th birthday on the mantlepiece in her home.

Heather, who was described at the time as being around 5ft 4in tall, of medium build with long dark brown hair, would now be aged 57.

“I think about her, every single day,” says Shona, adding she finds it “heartbreaking” to have been without her friend for so long.

Voice cracking with emotion, Shona, who now lives on Skye, says: “I’m still here if she wants to get in touch with me – I would welcome her back with open arms.”

Detective Chief Inspector Craig Still told the Press and Journal: “January 2024 marks 30 years since Heather Thomson was last seen in Inverness. Over this passage of time enquiries have been conducted in efforts to trace her and she remains a missing person.

“As with all long-term missing people, the case is kept under review and any new information or lines of enquiry reported to police will be thoroughly investigated. Each investigation remains open until we have an understanding of what has happened, no matter how long that may be.

“Anyone with information should report it to Police Scotland via 101.”

The Press and Journal was unable to reach any members of Heather’s family for comment at the time of writing.

More from Crime & Courts

Shona Macleod, bottom left, and Heather Thomson were friends since primary school. Images: Supplied
10 of the best true crime podcasts we heard this year
A junction on A96 where the Nairn driver crash happened
Nairn driver who caused serious A96 crash saved child's life on same stretch of…
A picture of Inverness Sheriff Court
Ross-shire chef had hundreds of indecent images of children
Shona Macleod, bottom left, and Heather Thomson were friends since primary school. Images: Supplied
'Boy racer' who killed friend in A90 horror crash avoids prison sentence
Shona Macleod, bottom left, and Heather Thomson were friends since primary school. Images: Supplied
New figures reveal cost to taxpayer of notorious killers' legal costs
Charles Lucey.
Business owner caught more than five-and-a-half times alcohol limit
Shona Macleod, bottom left, and Heather Thomson were friends since primary school. Images: Supplied
Teen crashed into field after taking M-cat at party
Shona Macleod, bottom left, and Heather Thomson were friends since primary school. Images: Supplied
Jail warning for jealous boyfriend arrested twice in space of hours
Shona Macleod, bottom left, and Heather Thomson were friends since primary school. Images: Supplied
Pensioner admits causing horror crash which left him in coma
Shona Macleod, bottom left, and Heather Thomson were friends since primary school. Images: Supplied
Man handed unpaid work after rant at neighbour who witnessed bust-up