Men in court accused of seriously injuring pensioner in violent Inverness carjacking

Two men have appeared in court accused of a violent Inverness carjacking that allegedly left a pensioner clinging to the bonnet of his vehicle.

It’s alleged Matthew Bell, 23, and Callum Ross, 18, dragged the 71-year-old from his van and tried to drive off with it, causing the man “severe injuries”.

They appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court, along with a 22-year-old woman, facing a string of charges.

The alleged incident happened around 9am on Tuesday, December 19, on Merlewood Road, near to the junction with Drummond Crescent.

Bell and Ross were charged with assaulting the driver by throwing a can at his van while he was driving, throwing liquid over him and repeatedly punching him on the head and legs causing him to fall to the ground.

It’s also alleged they dragged him from the vehicle, demanded his keys, seized his mobile phone and tried to drive off – while the man was on top of the bonnet.

Also facing assault charges

The charge states the 71-year-old was severely injured in the alleged attempted robbery.

They also face allegations of stealing alcohol from a nearby Scotmid shop and of assaulting a 15-year-old girl in a house in Inverness on the same date by pinning her to a sofa.

Ross, along with Erin Birse, 22, was also charged with threatening or abusive behaviour in the same property.

Birse faces a charge that she assaulted another female in the same location.

Ross alone is accused of another charge of uttering threats of violence on the same day towards police officers in Island Bank Road.

All three accused made no plea and were committed for further examination.

Bell and Birse were released on bail and Ross was remanded in custody.