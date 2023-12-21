Men in court accused of seriously injuring pensioner in violent Inverness carjacking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Men in court accused of seriously injuring pensioner in violent Inverness carjacking

It's alleged Matthew Bell, 23, and Callum Ross, 18, tried to drive off while the 71-year-old was clinging to the bonnet. 

By David Love
A Google Street View image of Merlewood Road, near to the junction with Drummond Crescent.
The alleged incident took place on Merlewood Road in Inverness, near to the junction with Drummond Crescent. Image: Google Street View

Two men have appeared in court accused of a violent Inverness carjacking that allegedly left a pensioner clinging to the bonnet of his vehicle.

It’s alleged Matthew Bell, 23, and Callum Ross, 18, dragged the 71-year-old from his van and tried to drive off with it, causing the man “severe injuries”.

They appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court, along with a 22-year-old woman, facing a string of charges.

The alleged incident happened around 9am on Tuesday, December 19, on Merlewood Road, near to the junction with Drummond Crescent.

Bell and Ross were charged with assaulting the driver by throwing a can at his van while he was driving, throwing liquid over him and repeatedly punching him on the head and legs causing him to fall to the ground.

It’s also alleged they dragged him from the vehicle, demanded his keys, seized his mobile phone and tried to drive off – while the man was on top of the bonnet.

Also facing assault charges

The charge states the 71-year-old was severely injured in the alleged attempted robbery.

They also face allegations of stealing alcohol from a nearby Scotmid shop and of assaulting a 15-year-old girl in a house in Inverness on the same date by pinning her to a sofa.

Ross, along with Erin Birse, 22, was also charged with threatening or abusive behaviour in the same property.

Birse faces a charge that she assaulted another female in the same location.

Ross alone is accused of another charge of uttering threats of violence on the same day towards police officers in Island Bank Road.

All three accused made no plea and were committed for further examination.

Bell and Birse were released on bail and Ross was remanded in custody.

 

