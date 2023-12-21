Inverurie Locos’ Demilade Yunus placed on transfer list

Inverurie Locos have placed Demilade Yunus on the transfer list.

The midfielder joined the Railwaymen from Keith in the summer, with Craig Gill moving in the opposite direction as part of the deal.

Yunus, 21, penned a deal until the summer of 2026 when he joined Locos, but the Press and Journal understands he is now available for transfer.

He previously worked with Inverurie manager Dean Donaldson at Keith, but hasn’t started the Garioch side’s last nine games, the latest of which was last Saturday’s 4-2 defeat to Fraserburgh.