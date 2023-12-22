Aberdeen man caught with Winchester bullets forgot he had them

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen man caught with Winchester bullets forgot he had them

Marek Brzozowski admitted being in possession of the ammunition, which a friend had left at his house.

By Danny McKay
Marek Brzozowski has admitted possessing a box of bullets without a firearms licence. Image: Facebook.
An Aberdeen man caught with a box of Winchester bullets had put them in a cupboard and forgotten all about them.

Marek Brzozowski admitted being in possession of the bullets, which a friend had left at his house, but didn’t realise it was an offence to keep them.

While raiding the 43-year-old’s flat in July 2021 police officers discovered the live ammunition, which is capable of being fired from a rifle or handgun.

US gun and ammunition manufacturer Winchester is known for making the Model 92 Winchester carbine rifle that was used in several films featuring John Wayne, including True Grit.

‘Nothing within the property to suggest he would use them’

Brzozowski previously pled guilty to possession of the ammunition without the necessary certification and has now appeared back in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to be sentenced.

The bullets were found in Brzozowski’s flat in Virginia Court in Aberdeen.

Defence agent John Hardie said: “He wasn’t aware possession was an offence.

“There was nothing within the property to suggest he would use them.

“The potential seriousness of the offence has been made clear to Mr Brzozowski.”

Mr Hardie said his client came into possession of the ammo when a friend left them at his house, explaining he’d put them in a cupboard and not given them a second thought.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin ordered Brzozowski to be restricted to his home address between set hours for six months.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

