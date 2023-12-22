Aberdeen man caught with Winchester bullets forgot he had them

An Aberdeen man caught with a box of Winchester bullets had put them in a cupboard and forgotten all about them.

Marek Brzozowski admitted being in possession of the bullets, which a friend had left at his house, but didn’t realise it was an offence to keep them.

While raiding the 43-year-old’s flat in July 2021 police officers discovered the live ammunition, which is capable of being fired from a rifle or handgun.

US gun and ammunition manufacturer Winchester is known for making the Model 92 Winchester carbine rifle that was used in several films featuring John Wayne, including True Grit.

‘Nothing within the property to suggest he would use them’

Brzozowski previously pled guilty to possession of the ammunition without the necessary certification and has now appeared back in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to be sentenced.

The bullets were found in Brzozowski’s flat in Virginia Court in Aberdeen.

Defence agent John Hardie said: “He wasn’t aware possession was an offence.

“There was nothing within the property to suggest he would use them.

“The potential seriousness of the offence has been made clear to Mr Brzozowski.”

Mr Hardie said his client came into possession of the ammo when a friend left them at his house, explaining he’d put them in a cupboard and not given them a second thought.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin ordered Brzozowski to be restricted to his home address between set hours for six months.

