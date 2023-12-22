King Charles sorts Balmoral chef training for youngsters in bid to solve staffing crisis

Budding north-east chefs are being taught how to make dinner fit for a king in an urgent bid to ease a staffing crisis in the Aberdeenshire restaurant trade.

A recent training session at Balmoral Castle was engineered after King Charles learned how hard it is to recruit staff for rural hospitality businesses.

The doors of the castle were thrown open to help out, with youngsters getting a VIP experience.

Dozens of children were involved in sessions aimed at securing future staff for some of the region’s best restaurants.

And it was a far cry from home economics classes some of us might remember, as they learned how to cook the same local venison the royals and their guests dine upon in Deeside.

Why did King help organise Balmoral chef training sessions?

It came about after the 75-year-old head of state heard about challenges facing the area.

Organiser Sylvia Halkerston explained: “The King takes a personal interest in the employment situation up here – and for the hospitality sector in particular.

“This was borne out of his concern around not having a workforce to support the incredible sector we have in this area of Scotland.”

The first stage of the crusade has involved 80 pupils from all over Aberdeenshire, and more than 100 have signed up for a second helping next month.

Sylvia added: “With the continued royal interest in mind, it seemed fitting to approach Balmoral Estate as the location for the event.

“We hope this has opened the eyes of pupils who may have an interest in the sector or aspire to a full-time career in hospitality.”

And why was the historic setting so important?

Sylvia forged a name for herself in HR, and had been a director for food producers Macphie of Glenbervie.

She is now a consultant with Westhill’s Entier, Scotland’s largest independent catering company.

Her main ambition is linking businesses with north-east schools, so pupils have a firm idea of what a hospitality career entails.

And, she figured, if she could get Balmoral on board, it would send a strong message to other hospitality firms in the region.

Will Balmoral training young chefs help secure future jobs?

Children were told how to get into the profession by industry stalwarts who have led successful careers.

Staff from Entier, including chief executive Peter Bruce, were among those on hand at the two-day event.

Catering magnate Mr Bruce is from St Combs.

He knows what he’s talking about, having got his start at the village’s Tufted Duck hotel when he was just 15. Decades later, he formed the firm in 2008.

Executive chef Orry Shand, hailed as “one of Scotland’s most outstanding chefs of his generation” was there too.

And members of the company’s apprenticeship programme were on hand to dish out advice.

Of course, it went beyond just preparing meals. Positions for all areas of the trade are being discussed, from marketing to health and safety.

Why is hospitality struggling to attract staff?

Shortages have been a recurring issue since Brexit.

Trade body UK Hospitality this year said staffing was in “serious crisis” – with vacancies 48% higher than pre-Covid.

Sylvia told us: “Tourism has taken a hammer blow since Brexit and Covid.

“Brexit cleared out all the young people from the EU who wanted to come here to work, it changed the dynamic.

“So now we need to sell the benefits to our own young people.”

And she is hopeful efforts like this one at Balmoral could provide a long-term solution.

Sylvia added: “Now schools are launching foundation apprenticeships in hospitality, which is the equivalent of a higher…

“People are getting experience at the same time as getting their qualifications, and businesses can help themselves by getting involved with education.

“And these young people want a career in their own area.”

Could Abergeldie Estate millionaire get involved?

Alastair Storey, the tycoon behind catering giant BaxterStorey, recently bought the £23 million Abergeldie Estate next to Balmoral.

He aims to “base his family and business there”.

Sylvia tells us that Mr Storey attended a recent meeting at nearby Braemar, and assured her he would be interested in helping to train hospitality proteges.

She explained: “He has never lost sight of what an apprenticeship did for him.

“And he is happy to support anything we come up with to solve this.”

King’s kindness to region where he has spent much of his life

King Charles has been a regular visitor to the north-east for his entire life.

And this is not the first time the monarch has used his influence to benefit the region.

In the aftermath of Storm Frank he opened the Rothesay Rooms restaurant in Ballater in an effort to help the village recover.

And he also stepped in to help restore the damaged Cambus o’ May bridge.

More information on joining the hospitality sector is available at www.dyw.org.uk