Aberdeen man found with box of Winchester bullets during police raid

While searching Marek Brzozowski's flat police officers discovered the live bullets, which are capable of being used as ammunition for rifles or handguns.

By David McPhee
Marek Brzozowski has admitted possessing a box of bullets without a firearms licence. Image: Facebook.
A man was found with a box of deadly ammo when police raided his Aberdeen home.

Marek Brzozowski appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted being in possession of 44 Winchester bullet cartridges without a firearms licence.

While raiding the 43-year-old’s flat in July 2021 police officers discovered the live bullets, which are capable of being used as ammunition for a rifle or handgun.

US gun and ammunition manufacturer Winchester is known for making the Model 92 Winchester carbine rifle that was used in several films featuring John Wayne, including True Grit.

‘Viable ammunition’

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart told the court that at around 8am on July 30 2021, police arrived at a flat within the Virginia Court high-rise in Aberdeen to execute a search warrant.

They had attended at Brzozowski’s home on another matter, the fiscal depute said.

Ms Stewart added: “During the course of the search the officers looked within a cupboard where they found a box of bullets.

“These were found to be viable ammunition for appropriately chambered rifles and handguns.”

When examined, they were found to be a box of 44 Winchester cartridges.

It was soon established that Brzozowski did not hold the required firearms licence needed to possess the bullets.

A box of Winchester .22 long rifle ammunition. Image: Shutterstock.

Brzozowski, a Polish national, pleaded guilty to one charge of being in possession of a quantity of ammunition without a firearms certificate.

He also admitted a second charge of failing to appear in court in relation to this matter on December 30 last year.

Defence solicitor John Hardie called for background reports to be carried out on his client prior to him being sentenced.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge deferred sentence on Brzozowski, of Virginia Court, Aberdeen, until next month in order for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty assessment to be carried out.

Arlene Fraser murder: P&J launches new six-part true crime podcast

